Downtown Bentonville marks 20 years

BENTONVILLE -- Downtown Bentonville Incorporated will celebrate 20 years Friday.

A birthday celebration will be held at the October First Friday on the downtown square, according to a news release.

Downtown Bentonville Inc. produces free, open-to-the-public events throughout the year. The organization was registered as a nonprofit in 2002 to spearhead efforts to bring Bentonville's downtown to life, according to the release.

"The last 20 years have given us plenty of reasons to celebrate," said Andrew Heath, Downtown Bentonville Inc. executive director. "Our downtown has progressed and added value to our city in so many ways since our inception -- from introducing exciting culinary offerings to adding new art and music events to consistently producing family-friendly parties for our entire community."

Downtown Bentonville Inc. has five full-time staff members and a host of contract workers, said Dana Sargent Schlagenhaft, the group's communications director.

Each year the nonprofit group produces eight First Fridays attended by roughly 6,500 to 7,500 people each month, showcasing great food, local music and unique activities, the release states.

Downtown Bentonville Inc. produces 30 Saturday Bentonville Farmers Markets boasting local offerings of fresh fruits, vegetables, meats, cheese and crafts, according to the release.

Other free community events produced by the group include Art and Culinary Week, the Bentonville Winter Market, the annual Lighting of the Square and the Christmas Parade. Downtown Bentonville Inc. also produces and broadcasts a weekly television show on KNWA called DWTN Now, which promotes the unique vibrancy of Bentonville's downtown through positive stories and interviews, according to the release.

"Over the years, the DBI team has created numerous opportunities for our student musicians and artists to showcase their talents," said Debbie Jones, superintendent of the Bentonville School District. "The parades, First Fridays and art shows are special memories for our families."

Windy Brown has worked on the downtown square for 10 years. She works in the Prosecuting Attorney's Office. She said she looks forward to First Friday each month. She enjoys the festive atmosphere and goes to check out the food trucks and vendors.

"I missed it during the pandemic," she said. "When it came back it was a return to normalcy."

Downtown is an eclectic mix of housing and businesses. It even has the making of a skyline as the Ledger and Peloton office buildings -- both within two blocks of the square -- work toward completion. Both will feature parking decks, and Peloton will showcase a sky bridge that connects it to its parking deck next to the Walmart Neighborhood Market.

Bentonville's population went from 35,301 to 54,164 -- a growth rate of 53% -- from 2010 to 2020.

The epicenter for Bentonville activity is the downtown square, and Downtown Bentonville Inc. has had a role in that success, said David Wright, the city's Parks and Recreation director.

The city provides $35,000 a year to the group to help with events like First Friday, the farmers market, the Christmas parade and the Lighting of the Square, Wright said.

Downtown Bentonville Inc. will host three ticketed events in the next nine months to celebrate those who have supported the nonprofit over the years.

The first ticketed event will be at Ledger, 108 S. Main St., on Oct. 25. It will be celebrate Downtown Bentonville Inc.'s anniversary with supporters and the community. Visit https://www.downtownbentonville.org/anniversary-event for more more information.

The group also will launch a Downtown Bentonville 20 fundraising campaign, inviting the community to consider donating $20 to support its work activating shared spaces with free events, educating the community on downtown investments and amplifying the voices of all residents through storytelling. Donations can be made through March 30 at downtownbentonville.org/anniversary or by texting DBI20 to 44-321, according to the release.

Patrons browse vender booths on Saturday Oct. 1 2022 at the Bentonville farmer's market on the town square. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)



