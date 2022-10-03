Feeling a draft

Vladimir Putin started something of a stampede last month when he announced a "partial mobilization" to beef up his "special military operation" in Ukraine. So much of what he says has to be put in scare quotes. If he announces "the sky is blue," we'll put it in scare quotes.

Comrade Putin says his plan is to call up some 300,000 people for cannon fodder, although he doesn't put it that plainly. The most interesting column of the last month was written by a former general for the U.S. Army, Mark Hertling, for The Washington Post (reprinted on this page last week) in which he described the Russian army as poorly equipped and poorly led.

The American general was allowed a visit into Russia to check out its military--presumably during more trusting times--and noted:

"I visited a tank regiment. I was ushered to that battalion's single T-72 tank crew simulator, participated in a drill, and found the device rudimentary and unrealistic. U.S. armor crewmen spend extensive time in tank simulators before firing dozens of live rounds at different types of moving and stationary targets at extended ranges--on multiple types of tank ranges. After experiencing the Russian simulator, I went to their single tank range and was proudly told by the Russian commander that each of his crews was able to fire one live round per year. I tried to keep my jaw from dropping ... ."

The Russian military is losing badly in Ukraine. And only its vast nuclear arsenal strikes fear in anybody.

So to hold ground in Ukraine, the little KGB man has turned to his reserves. NB: In Russia (as in other countries) the majority of men under age 65 are registered as reservists. So when President Putin called for the partial mobilization, few men in Russia thought there would be anything partial about it.

So they left. Or are trying to leave. By the tens of thousands.

Even as we write this, cars are lined up at checkpoints at Russian borders. The planes are overloaded with men trying to escape, even while paying premiums for plane tickets. Train stations are packed. What's a despot to do?

Answer: Cut them off at the pass.

Russian authorities have opened draft offices at checkpoints and border towns to catch the runaways. Dispatches say that nearly 200,000 men (almost the 300,000 goal!) have escaped Russia already. So why not catch them at the bottlenecks?

According to the Associated Press, "Russian officials said they would hand call-up notices to all eligible men who were trying to leave the country." And when you get everybody bunched up at checkpoints, it's easy to hand out the draft notices.

Whether this method will improve the Russian army is an unanswered question at this point. Conscripts caught while on the run don't historically make good soldiers.

How long will it take the Russian leadership to figure that out?

And how many body bags will the Russian people put up with before the lesson is learned at the Kremlin?