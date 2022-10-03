Former chief of staff to Little Rock mayor aided firm’s festival bid, contrary to initial statement

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr.'s former chief of staff Charles Blake assisted a contractor's bid tied to LITFest, contradicting the city's initial statement that said Blake was not involved, according to newly released documents.

This spring, the city of Little Rock announced that a contract for the first-ever festival had been awarded to a public-affairs firm that had recently hired Blake.

Little Rock's statement at the time was unambiguous. "Blake was not involved in the submission of the company's RFQ [request for qualifications] response or in its selection," it said.

But in reality, Blake had assisted officials at the firm Think Rubix as they drafted a response meant to secure the festival contract, records show.

Records uncovered by a local attorney and blogger, Matthew Campbell, indicate that Blake was looped into preparations regarding the bid.

In February, Blake accepted a calendar invite for a Think Rubix meeting to discuss LITFest. He also contributed to a LITFest technical proposal as officials were drafting it via Google Docs, email records show.

At one point, Think Rubix Managing Principal Tristan Wilkerson asked Blake to write a "blurb" to be incorporated into the proposal. "Add whatever else you think is needed," Wilkerson wrote, according to the records.

How much text Blake ultimately contributed and the extent to which he helped shape the bid response are unclear based on the records Campbell published.

Campbell, the author of the "Blue Hog Report" blog, published the records illustrating Blake's involvement on Twitter on Sept. 26.

Think Rubix was ultimately awarded a city contract for up to $45,000 to help produce the festival.

The agreement did not go before the city board for approval because the Little Rock city manager can approve expenditures below $50,000 following a competitive bidding process. City Manager Bruce Moore signed the agreement June 9.

Since then, elements of the contract have drawn greater scrutiny.

On Friday, Little Rock City Attorney Tom Carpenter told the mayor and city board members in a letter that statements made in a newly disclosed video of a meeting between city officials and Think Rubix representatives create "serious legal concerns about this contract."

LITFest is set to take place Oct. 7-9, roughly two weeks before the start of early voting for the Nov. 8 election in which Scott is seeking a second term.

Asked why the city misrepresented Blake's involvement, Scott's spokesman Aaron Sadler acknowledged a failure to "fully vet" the statement.

"We saw the internal Think Rubix documents for the first time this week," Sadler wrote in a statement on Friday. "Charles Blake didn't represent Think Rubix in any meetings with city staff and his name was not included in their LITFest proposal. The news release was issued in good faith based on our understanding at the time."

Sadler added, "While no laws or ethical standards have been violated here, we regret that, in our haste to tell the community about an exciting new music and cultural festival, we failed to fully vet our statement before releasing it."

Blake, 39, is a former Democratic state lawmaker who served as Scott's chief of staff during much of the mayor's first term.

He resigned in late January. Think Rubix in April announced Blake was joining the firm as vice principal.

Little Rock's news release announcing that the city had selected Think Rubix to organize LITFest was issued a week later, on April 14, and contained the denial of Blake's involvement.

Additionally, the city's initial statement said that Think Rubix submitted the only response to the request for qualifications, but neglected to mention an earlier version of the bidding process related to the proposed festival.

City Manager Bruce Moore and Procurement Manager Vitesh Patel in June acknowledged that the earlier request for qualifications process resulted in a bid that was deemed "non-responsive" by a review committee.

An entity called "Quintessential Queens" submitted the response as a joint venture with "Out DA Box Film & Music Productions," the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported previously.

Detailed questions sent via email to Blake and Wilkerson as well as Angela Rachels, a P.R. official who has represented Think Rubix, were not returned by Friday evening.