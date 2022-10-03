Gould resident arrested after Sunday shooting leaves 1 dead, others injured

Arkansas State Police are investigating after a Gould woman was found dead in her home and three others were found injured following an early Sunday shooting.

A resident of the home, Tony Lewis, 55, has been charged with capital murder and was in custody at the Lincoln County jail in Star City as of Monday afternoon, according to a news release.

Police said they responded to a “domestic disturbance” call shortly after 8 a.m. at 103 Pope St.

Willie Sanders, 82, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release. Two others were wounded and taken to a Little Rock hospital, where one person was last reported to be in stable condition. The other was in surgery late Sunday, police said.

Lewis was also reportedly wounded and taken into custody by Gould police. Lewis was treated and released by doctors at a Pine Bluff Hospital.

Local authorities have requested that the Arkansas State Police investigate the shooting. The release state that state police special agents have recovered numerous firearms from the residence.

Sanders’ body was taken to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory to determine her cause of death.