Hafertepe takes Short Track title in final I-30 race





In the going-away party for Little Rock's I-30 Speedway, Sam Hafertepe Jr. of Sunnyvale, Texas, came away with the biggest prize, winning Saturday night's 35th annual Short Track Nationals.

In front of a capacity crowd, Hafertepe came out on top after a spirited battle with fellow Texan Aaron Reutzel to claim his second career STN title, with $15,041.

I-30 owners Tracey Clay and her father Joe Clay officially announced earlier in the week that the famed high-banked quarter-mile clay oval would close permanently after the season, its 66th in operation. On Saturday, the main parking lot adjacent to the track was filled hours before the ticket windows and spectator gates opened.

During an opening ceremony for the event, around 200 current and former drivers at the track lined the frontstretch as Joe Clay, an 83-year-old former sprint car track champion, rumbled onto the straight behind the wheel of a sprinter.

In the 41-lap finale, Hafertepe took the lead from Reutzel on the 18th lap. But Reutzel battled back and challenged for the top spot throughout the rest of the race. With six laps to go, the drivers made contact under the flagstand on the frontstretch.

"I'm just glad the 8R [Reutzel] didn't win the race after driving people the way he drives people," a heated Hafertepe, said after the race. "But guess what? We came out on top and he's sitting over there."

A total of 87 drivers entered the Short Track Nationals, each looking for one of the 20 available starting spots for Saturday night's main event. Reutzel, of Clute, Texas, and Dylan Westbrook of Scotland, Ontario, started on the front row for the feature.

Reutzel tooked the lead from the green flag and Hafertepe -- who started third -- immediately worked around the outside of Westbrook for the second spot. Then the race was slowed by cautions twice in the opening eight laps when Benton's Cody Gardner cut down a tire on the fifth lap and Oklahoma City's Ryan Timms slowed to a stop on the eighth.

Lapped traffic came into play on the 17th lap and Hafertepe took over the lead on the 18th lap in turns two and three, where a growing hole in the track surface affected both leaders.

""I was just waiting for him to mess up. I knew he probably would eventually," said Hafertepe, who also won the event in 2020. "We hit the hole when it got there and just protected the rest of the way."

"I was just a little too conservative early. That hole almost bit me on the first lap so I didn't really want to go through it," said Reutzel, who won Thursday's Ralph Henson Memorial at the track. "I knew you could make some speed if you could get through that hole clean, I couldn't do that and that was what he was executing."

Reutzel attempted unsuccessfully to slide in front of Hafertepe in turns and and two on lap 32. Then the contact between the leaders on the 35th lap damaged his front wing.

"It just wasn't meant to be, but we had a great weekend," Reutzel said. "We came down and supported the Clays for the last race. All in all it was a great weekend."

Justin Sanders of Aromas, Calif., driving for Memphis-area car owner Kevin Swindell, finished third in his first STN feature. Seth Bergman of Snohomish, Wash., was fourth and Blake Hahn of Sapulpa, Okla., the 2021, 2019 and 2018 winner, took fifth.

Westbrook was sixth, 1997 winner Wayne Johnson of Oklahoma City took seventh and Jason Martin of Lincoln, Neb., was eighth. Marion's Derek Hagar was the highest-finishing Arkansan in ninth after starting 16th. Garet Williamson of Columbia, Mo., finished 10th.

Other Arkansans making the main event were 1998 winner Tim Crawley of Benton in 11th; Greenbrier's Jordon Mallett in 14th, Gardner in 18th and North Little Rock's Jeremy Middleton in 19th.





Short Track Nationals

Saturday night’s feature race results from the 35th annual Short Track Nationals sprint car event at Little Rock’s I-30 Speedway with starting position in parentheses:

1. Sam Hafertepe Jr. (3), Sunnyvale, Texas, $15,041

2. Aaron Reutzel (1), Clute, Texas, $7,500

3. Justin Sanders (5), Aromas, Calif., $5,000

4. Seth Bergman (4), Snohomish, Wash., $2,500

5. Blake Hahn (10), Sapulpa, Okla., $2,000

6. Dylan Westbrook (2). Scotland, Ontario, $1,700

7. Wayne Johnson (8), Oklahoma City, $1,600

8. Jason Martin (6), Lincoln, Neb., $1,500

9. Derek Hagar (16), Marion, $1,450

10. Garet Williamson (9), Columbia, Mo., $1,400

11. Tim Crawley (13), Benton, $1,350

12. Matt Covington (20), Glenpool, Okla., $1,300

13. Dale Howard (15), Byhalia, Miss., $1,200

14. Jordon Mallett (18), Greenbrier, $1,150

15. Joe B. Miller (14), Millersville, Mo., $1,100

16. Howard Moore (12), Memphis, $1,100

17. Steven Russell (19), Rochester, Ill., $1,100

18. Cody Gardner (17), Benton, $1,100

19. Jeremy Middleton (11), North Little Rock, $1,100

20. Ryan Timms (7), Oklahoma City, $1,100

Lap leaders — Reutzel 1-17, Hafertepe 18-41. Heat winners — Jeffrey West Jr., Moore, Howard, Johnson, Middleton, Jack Wagner, Sanders, Covington. Dash winner — Reutzel. D-Main winners — Jace Park, Ayden Gatewood. C-Main winners — Jerry Brey, Blake Jenkins. B-Main winners — Howard, Hagar.













Sam Hafertepe Jr. (15) of Sunnyvale, Texas, passes Aaron Reutzel of Clute, Texas, for the lead of the 18th lap of Saturday night’s 35th annual Short Track Nationals at I-30 Speedway in Little Rock. Hafertepe won the event for the second time. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Jimmy Jones)





