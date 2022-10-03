DEAR HELOISE: We have many people in this country who can vote, but don't. We have some who can vote, but are not registered to vote. As various elections are approaching, we need everyone who is able to vote, either in-person or by mail, to exercise their right to cast their ballot. Too many people have died in wars while defending our country and democracy. Let's not ignore our privileges that people have given their lives to preserve.

We had a recent insurrection in our nation's capital that shook many people who took voting for granted, or thought their vote didn't matter. It does matter! Democracy is a delicate thing that needs our care and support. The candidate of your choice may not win, but let it not be because you -- and people like you -- could have cast a ballot, but chose not to.

Please register to vote, and on Election Day, cast your vote. Your choice and your voice is in your ballot.

-- Margaret M.,

Dover, Del.

DEAR HELOISE: Recently, I found a flier on my lawn that was nothing but hate-filled, anti-Semitic garbage. All of it was based on someone's fears and was filled with lies. I found out others in my neighborhood found the same trash on their lawns and porches. We've decided to not ignore this hatred, but fight back instead. Who can we contact about these hate-filled fliers?

-- J.J., San Antonio

DEAR READER: First, do not throw away those fliers. If you happen to see someone distributing these fliers, do not approach them, but if you can, take a picture of them with a cellphone camera, and be careful.

If they've parked a car on your street, you might want to get their license plate number, but don't do it if you feel like any danger might be involved. Take a picture of the flier. Call the police and provide them with as much information as you can. If you feel you are in danger, call 911 immediately.

Also, report this to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) at www.adl.org/reportincident or call them at (713) 627-3490. If you have a homeowners association, inform them of the incident. But, whatever you do, please refrain from giving them a platform on social media. They don't deserve the attention.

DEAR HELOISE: My husband and I are going to Europe this fall, and of course, we'll be sending postcards back to our family and friends. I've asked each person to send me a few address labels that I can just stick onto the postcards. This way, no one has to struggle to read the address, and some of my friends are eager to get rid of the mountain of address labels they've collected from various organizations.

-- Ruth D.,

Lynchburg, Tenn.

DEAR READER: That's a clever idea for address labels. But, you can also place them inside book covers to make sure they get returned to you or on the bottom of bowls and dishes you take to potlucks.

Send a money- or time-saving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, Texas 78279-5000; fax to (210) 435-6473; or email

Heloise@Heloise.com