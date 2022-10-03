HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rex Nelson's rankings after six weeks

There was one big change in our overall Top 10 following last week’s games. Fayetteville dropped out of the Top 10 due to its loss to Rogers, and Cabot moved into the Top 10 with a 41-0 victory over Little Rock Southwest. The other nine spots remained the same.

The No. 1 team in each classification also remained the same.

Bryant is No. 1 in Class 7A following a 43-14 victory over Jonesboro. Pulaski Academy is No. 1 in Class 6A following a 52-14 victory over Mountain Home. Joe T. Robinson is No. 1 in Class 5A following a 42-3 win over Vilonia.

Arkadelphia is No. 1 in Class 4A following a 54-7 victory over Mena. Prescott is No. 1 in Class 3A following a 55-20 victory over Junction City. Hazen is No. I in Class 2A following a 51-0 win over Baptist Prep.

Here are the updated rankings:

OVERALL

Bryant Conway Pulaski Academy Bentonville Cabot Lake Hamilton Greenwood Little Rock Catholic Joe T. Robinson Arkadelphia





CLASS 7A

Bryant Conway Bentonville Cabot Rogers





CLASS 6A

Pulaski Academy Lake Hamilton Greenwood Little Rock Catholic Benton





CLASS 5A

Joe T. Robinson Shiloh Christian Little Rock Mills Little Rock Parkview Magnolia





CLASS 4A

Arkadelphia Ashdown Warren Harding Academy Star City





CLASS 3A

Prescott Rison Charleston Booneville Melbourne





CLASS 2A