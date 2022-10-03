Sections
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rex Nelson's rankings after six weeks

by Rex Nelson | Today at 3:54 p.m.
Don Vest, from Cabot, runs past the Southwest High School defense during the first half of the southwest vs Cabot football game at Southwest High School on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. See more photos at arkansasonline.com/930football/..(Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Stephen Swofford)

There was one big change in our overall Top 10 following last week’s games. Fayetteville dropped out of the Top 10 due to its loss to Rogers, and Cabot moved into the Top 10 with a 41-0 victory over Little Rock Southwest. The other nine spots remained the same.

The No. 1 team in each classification also remained the same.

Bryant is No. 1 in Class 7A following a 43-14 victory over Jonesboro. Pulaski Academy is No. 1 in Class 6A following a 52-14 victory over Mountain Home. Joe T. Robinson is No. 1 in Class 5A following a 42-3 win over Vilonia.

Arkadelphia is No. 1 in Class 4A following a 54-7 victory over Mena. Prescott is No. 1 in Class 3A following a 55-20 victory over Junction City. Hazen is No. I in Class 2A following a 51-0 win over Baptist Prep.

Here are the updated rankings:

OVERALL

  1. Bryant
  2. Conway
  3. Pulaski Academy
  4. Bentonville
  5. Cabot
  6. Lake Hamilton
  7. Greenwood
  8. Little Rock Catholic
  9. Joe T. Robinson
  10. Arkadelphia


CLASS 7A

  1. Bryant
  2. Conway
  3. Bentonville
  4. Cabot
  5. Rogers


CLASS 6A

  1. Pulaski Academy
  2. Lake Hamilton
  3. Greenwood
  4. Little Rock Catholic
  5. Benton


CLASS 5A

  1. Joe T. Robinson
  2. Shiloh Christian
  3. Little Rock Mills
  4. Little Rock Parkview
  5. Magnolia


CLASS 4A

  1. Arkadelphia
  2. Ashdown
  3. Warren
  4. Harding Academy
  5. Star City


CLASS 3A

  1. Prescott
  2. Rison
  3. Charleston
  4. Booneville
  5. Melbourne


CLASS 2A

  1. Hazen
  2. Marked Tree
  3. Carlisle
  4. Bigelow
  5. Mount Ida
