Johnnie Lang’s historic 3-touchdown showing ‘no surprise’ in another ASU offensive outburst

JONESBORO -- An Arkansas State spokesman read off Johnnie Lang's stat line as the redshirt senior running back stepped on stage, headed for the lectern in the Red Wolves' team auditorium late Saturday.

With a rushing, receiving and kick return touchdown against Louisiana-Monroe, Lang was the first Sun Belt Conference player to accomplish the feat since T.Y. Hilton did so 12 years ago.

There was just one problem: Despite Hilton's 10-year NFL career with just shy of 10,000 receiving yards and 53 touchdowns, Lang hadn't the slightest clue who the former Florida International wideout was.

"We're going to have to get him to look at some old film," defensive end Kivon Bennett cracked after learning of Lang's ignorance.

Lang began Saturday third in the nation in all-purpose yards, adding to his total with 254 yards -- 46 on the ground, 51 through the air and 157 as a returner -- in the Red Wolves' 45-28 win over the Warhawks.

He now sits alone atop the leaderboard, his 936 total yards more than 100 clear of Texas A&M's Devon Achane and his 187.2 yards per game ahead of Alabama-Birmingham's DeWayne McBride's 173.7.

A transfer from Iowa State prior to last season, Lang wasn't even the leading running back for the Red Wolves in 2021. He ended his debut campaign at ASU with 263 yards on 65 carries, part of a downright dreadful rushing offense that ranked third-to-last in the nation at 81.3 yards per game.

Although Lincoln Pare transferred to Texas State, there were contenders outside of Lang to take over the No. 1 spot in the Red Wolves' running back room.

Lang's now-roommate, Brian Snead, was the likeliest alternative, transferring in from Austin Peay after starting his college career at Ohio State. Purdue transfer Ja'Quez Cross (Fordyce) and a returning Marcel Murray gave Coach Butch Jones optionality in the backfield.

But long before ASU stepped on the field against Grambling State at the start of September, the decision was obvious.

"There's no surprise why Johnnie Lang is having the season he's having," Jones said. "He's had ... one of the best offseasons I've ever seen of anyone. He's very driven, he's stepped up as a leader, he's more vocal, and you know what you're getting with Johnnie Lang.

"You're going to get a smile, you're going to get a person who's humble, who's filled with gratitude. He's a very talented football player and I think he's playing with a ton of confidence."

Each of Lang's three scores displayed a different weapon from the Floridian's arsenal.

On his 18-yard screen pass touchdown just before halftime, Lang showed off his vision, following his blockers to evade a pair of Warhawk defenders and then slip between two more en route to the end zone.

On his one-yard rushing score, Lang utilized his strength, churning the legs under his 5-8, 193-pound frame for a couple of seconds before surging in on a second effort.

And once the Red Wolves' kick return unit set up a massive alley, Lang had more than speed to break off a 98-yard house call that all but proved the death knell for the Warhawks.

When a "dead-tired" Lang trudged back down the sideline following his highlight-reel return, each ASU player or staffer he passed either tapped Lang on the helmet or put an arm around his shoulders.

It's part of the Red Wolves' "touching factor" -- something Jones says started with Hall of Fame point guard Steve Nash and is a topic ASU's coach has often discussed with Miami Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra as part of building "a connected football team."

But perhaps some of those on the Red Wolves' sideline were hoping even the slightest of whatever Lang has going might literally rub off on them.

"Hard work, that's always been my edge. I always had to work harder than everyone," Lang said. "The coaches always try to keep players in the program who are doing well humble. ... [Hearing such high praise from Jones], that means a lot."



