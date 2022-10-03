Levy brings $1.5 million for roads, bridges in Garland County

HOT SPRINGS -- The first receipts from the second reauthorization of the 0.625% countywide sales tax are in, with July collections netting Garland County and the city of Hot Springs almost $1.5 million to repair and to replace the more than 1,000 miles of roads and more than 100 bridges they collectively maintain.

Voters reauthorized the sales tax for a second time in the Feb. 8 special election, endorsing the ballot title by a 323-vote margin with fewer than 10% of the county's more than 63,000 registered voters participating. Per the ballot title, collections began July 1 and will continue through June 2027.

Unlike earlier versions of the tax that secured bonds financing the construction of the Garland County Detention Center and providing the county's $30 million contribution to the 5.8-mile extension of the King Expressway, the latest version will accrue to the county and its incorporated areas on a per capita basis.

According to the distribution sheet from the state treasurer's office, the tax raised $1,499,574 in July. It takes the state about 60 days to remit payment after sales taxes are collected at the point of sale.

The county had a $914,400 per capita share, and Hot Springs received $567,767. Mountain Pine got $8,756, and Fountain Lake and Lonsdale received $7,110 and $1,541, respectively. During the run-up to the election, the county and Hot Springs said they expected the tax to raise $70 million over its five-year life.

Earlier versions continued to be collected after the debt they serviced was retired, as the law does not allow a sales tax to terminate until 90 days after the quarter in which the Department of Finance and Administration receives the termination of the tax certificate.