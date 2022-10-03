Little Rock city manager terminates LITFest contract with public-affairs firm Think Rubix

Little Rock City Manager Bruce Moore on Monday notified the public-affairs firm Think Rubix that the city has terminated an event-promotion agreement tied to LITFest effective immediately.

In a letter addressed to Think Rubix Managing Principal Tristan Wilkerson, Moore wrote that a 15-day termination notice provision "is hereby voided due to violations of said contract."

Moore added that as of Monday, "no City funds have been deposited by Think Rubix, and a stop payment procedure has been initiated by the City of Little Rock for the check issued by the City in the amount of $30,000. No further payments will be forthcoming."

The first-ever festival was scheduled for Oct. 7-9.

On Friday, Little Rock City Attorney Tom Carpenter informed city officials of "serious legal concerns" about the LITFest contract, citing a video of a meeting in which Kendra Pruitt, Mayor Frank Scott Jr.'s chief of staff, discussed using sponsorship dollars for additional work related to the festival in order to circumvent city board approval of the agreement.

Moore signed the contract for up to $45,000 with Think Rubix on June 9.

The firm employs Scott's former chief of staff, Charles Blake.

