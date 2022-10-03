Little Rock police investigating homicide on Greencrest Drive

A death on Sunday is now being investigated as a homicide by Little Rock police, the department said Sunday on Twitter.

A 40-year-old man was killed in the incident at 209 Greencrest Drive, according to a post made shortly before 8:45 p.m.

The identity of the victim was not immediately released.

Mark Edwards, a spokesman for Little Rock police, said dispatch got the call around 5:08 p.m. on Sunday.

Edwards said the investigation was originally just considered a death investigation.

The police department has asked that anyone with information about the homicide contact detectives at (501) 371-4660.