Lower-division foe no issue for Gators

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Anthony Richardson looked quite comfortable playing on a Sunday for the first time in his college career.

Richardson threw for 240 yards and two touchdowns as Florida handled lower-division Eastern Washington 52-17 in a game delayed a day by Hurricane Ian.

The Gators (3-2) scored touchdowns on their first five possessions and totaled 666 yards while having their way with the Eagles (1-3) on a sun-drenched day in the Swamp. More than 72,000 were on hand for the first Sunday game at Florida Field, most of them expecting big things from Richardson.

His first throw was a 75-yard TD pass to Justin Shorter. His first run went for 45 yards and set up another score. He briefly left the game in the second quarter to get his right ankle taped but later returned and was pulled early in the third.

"He did a great job," Coach Billy Napier said. "He's a product of his work. I think you're seeing a guy that's settling in a little bit. He's starting to get more familiar with what his routine should look like. ... Just taking a true professional approach to the preparation part."

Richardson completed 8 of 10 passes, with an interception on a deep ball to open the second half. He spent much of the second half cheering on backup Jalen Kitna, the son of retired NFL quarterback Jon Kitna.

Kitna completed 8 of 12 passes for 152 yards and a touchdown, the first of his college career.

Kitna's performance should give Napier more confidence to call running plays for Richardson. Napier has been admittedly shy about putting Richardson in harm's way considering backup Jack Miller has missed the first five games following hand surgery.

Receiver Ricky Pearsall added a 76-yard TD run for the Gators, who emptied their bench late after scoring 52 consecutive points to erase a 3-0 deficit.

