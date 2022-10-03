Little Rock officer arrested following report of child maltreatment

A Little Rock police officer has been arrested and charged with second-degree battery following a report of child maltreatment, authorities said.

Officer Terry McDaniel surrendered himself to the Benton Police Department after an arrest warrant was issued for him, according to a Monday news release from the Little Rock Police Department.

Prosecuting Attorney Chris Walton said on Monday that McDaniel's next court date is Nov. 15.

According to an incident report from Benton Police, officers met with the mother of McDaniel’s child on Sep. 7 in reference to a child maltreatment report.

The mother told police she and McDaniel share custody of their child. The report states that, after the child returned from a weekend visitation with McDaniel, the mother observed "multiple marks and areas of bruising on [the child's] the back, bottom, and legs." The mother said the child told her the marks were from McDaniel "hitting them with a belt."

According to the report, a physician told the mother that the child's marks and bruises were "indicative of abuse, in their opinion.” The mother said the physician reported the incident to the state's child abuse and neglect hotline.

According to the release, McDaniel was placed on administrative leave when the Little Rock Police Department administration learned of the allegations. He will remain on leave pending an internal investigation.

Authorities said McDaniel has been with the department since January 2009.