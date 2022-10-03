LR police investigating fatal shooting

The Little Rock Police Department is investigating after a 40-year-old man died at a hospital after a shooting Sunday.

Police responded to a call of a "disturbance with a weapon" at 209 Greencrest Drive about 5 p.m.

After the call for service, a shooting victim arrived at a local hospital and later died, according to a news release from police.

The victim's name was not released when the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette asked officials Sunday night.

Spokesperson Mark Edwards said authorities have a person in custody and believe the suspect and victim are acquainted.

Police have asked anyone with information on the shooting to contact homicide detectives at (501) 371-4660.