BENTONVILLE -- A man died after being struck by a vehicle Saturday on Interstate 49.

Jose Efrain, 29, of Houston was trying to run across the interstate near exit 85 when he was struck by a 2012 Honda Pilot heading south on the freeway, according to a report from the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.

The accident occurred at 9:59 p.m. Saturday.

The report did not specify how many people were in the vehicle that was involved, but did state none of them were injured.