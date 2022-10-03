MASTER CLASS: Here’s a ‘farm strong’ move you can do in the gym

Sometimes, the simplest exercises are also the most effective. Certainly I've written about some complicated movements over the years, but I also recognize the value in getting back to basics.

When I think about basics worth getting back to, I think about farms. So let's talk about some ways to become "farm strong" vs. "fitness strong." There's a huge difference, and it's all about the type of movements in your exercise routine.

I grew up in a very small town in Kansas with one stoplight and about 2,000 people within the city limits — even on Thanksgiving. It was a place where you knew everything about everyone, and the main industry was farming. Hay, wheat, beans, pretty much all the standard Midwestern crops were grown across the landscape of the community.

I never worked on a farm, but I had plenty of friends who did. They woke up early, performed physically demanding work and were thankful for everything they were able to provide for their families and the community. Because of the work they did, their bodies developed in ways that were different from us "city kids."

My farmer friends had strong legs, powerful backs and hands that looked like they were covered in leather. Their bodies adapted to the work and responded accordingly.

After I left my hometown, I developed a different type of strength, in the gym. I included specific exercises to elicit specific results with muscle growth in the legs, arms, chest, back, etc. Although I became strong, I never became "farm strong."

Long days of yard work still hurt my back, even when I could bench press 300 pounds. It was an odd juxtaposition, as none of my farm friends ever set foot in the weight room. But they could work circles around me in a hayfield.

So the moral of that story is — you are what you do. The human body is an amazing thing. It responds specifically to the stimuli presented, so it's very important to select exercises that match one's goals. People interested in hiking mountains shouldn't be in a weight room, they should be outside.

Are there exceptions? Sure. But in general, expect the body to adapt to the activities performed.

This week's exercise is a great example of a hybrid movement that combines some of the best of both worlds — the farm and the gym. The Small Ball Squat Pickup is a great exercise for those looking to get a stronger back and legs — but who aren't ready to start hauling hay quite yet.

[Video not showing above? Click here to watch: arkansasonline.com/1003master]

1. Select a small medicine ball and place it on the floor.

2. While standing, position the ball right in the middle of your stance between your legs.

3. Take one half step forward so the ball is a little bit behind your body's midline.

4. Squat down with your arms outstretched toward the floor. As you squat, reach with your hands and grasp the ball between your legs.

5. Keeping your back flat, pick the ball up and stand.

6. Slowly squat back down and place the ball back in the same position.

7. Continue this pattern of picking up the ball and placing it back down for 12 repetitions.

8. Perform two sets.

This one brings back some memories of trying to help out friends on the farm. I vividly recall picking up a lot of heavy things, and my back was sore for days. I much prefer this exercise to that exercise, as the resistance level is easily adjustable for those of us without a lifetime of "farm strength." Enjoy!

Director of business development and population health solutions for Quest Diagnostics, Matt Parrott began this column 20 years ago at Little Rock. He has a doctorate in education (sport studies), a master's in kinesiology and is certified by the American College of Sports Medicine.

