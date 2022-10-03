Mena man dies in Scott County motorcycle crash

A Mena man died in a wreck on U.S. 71 in rural Scott County on Friday evening, according to a preliminary fatality report from the Arkansas State Police.

Rodney Emry, 50, was northbound on a Yamaha motorcycle on the highway a little after 5:10 p.m. when he attempted to pass a Toyota Corolla on the left.

That Toyota turned left into a driveway at the same time and was struck on the driver's side by Emry's motorcycle, fatally injuring Emry.

The driver of the Toyota, Danielle Slater, 23, of Waldron, was also injured in the wreck.

A trooper investigating the collision reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.