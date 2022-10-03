Missed 61-yard FG allows Minnesota to escape





LONDON -- Justin Jefferson bounced back from two quiet games and Greg Joseph made amends for a missed extra point.

The Vikings star receiver scored a touchdown and beat Marshon Lattimore on a 39-yard reception to set up Joseph's 47-yard field goal with 24 seconds left and Minnesota hung on for a 28-25 victory over New Orleans on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Many of the Vikings (3-1), though, thought they were headed to overtime when Saints kicker Wil Lutz lined up for his 61-yard tying attempt. And why not? Lutz had hit a 60-yarder on their previous possession.

This one had the distance but hit the left upright and then the crossbar before bouncing out as time expired.

"When it left his foot I thought it was going in," Vikings Coach Kevin O'Connell said. "It felt like that thing had a real good chance to go through and obviously a couple of bounces later we're able to walk off as the winning team."

Joseph's go-ahead kick came after he had missed an extra point earlier in the quarter after Jefferson ran it in from 3 yards with 4:15 left in the fourth quarter.

The missed kick left the Vikings with a 25-22 lead.

The Saints then had an eight-play drive and Lutz made a 60-yard field goal with 1:51 left to tie the game for the Saints (1-3).

"I thought they were both in," Lutz said. "I hit them both on the screws. The second one just moved a little more left. So kind of shocked it didn't bounce in."

Jefferson had 10 receptions for 147 yards after being limited to a total of nine receptions and 62 yards in the past two games, He was pleased to finally see some single coverage.

"Lattimore pretty much followed me the whole game, pretty much was a one-on-one battle the majority of the game," Jefferson said. "I was telling [O'Connell] the whole game we should throw it up, give me a chance to go up and make a big play."

Joseph was 5 for 5 on field goals as the Vikings squandered multiple scoring chances, but still held off a New Orleans team that played without key starters including quarterback Jameis Winston and running back Alvin Kamara.

Kirk Cousins completed 25 of 38 passes for 273 yards with a touchdown and an interception. The Vikings under O'Connell are off to their best start since going 4-0 in 2016.

The Saints arrived early in the week to acclimate to the time difference but their losing streak is now at three games under Coach Dennis Allen.

"We still have to find a way to not hurt ourselves with penalties and the turnovers, and that's got to change," Allen said.

Down 16-7, Saints backup quarterback Andy Dalton led two scoring drives to help New Orleans take 22-19 lead. Saints tight end/quarterback Taysom Hill took a direct snap and ran it in from 2 yards for the go-ahead score in the fourth quarter and Dalton found a wide-open Jarvis Landry for the two-point conversion.

Dalton completed 20 of 28 passes for 236 yards and a touchdown.

After the Saints cut Minnesota's lead to 16-14 on Latavius Murray's 1-yard run late in the third quarter, the Vikings drove again and Joseph made it 19-14 with a 46-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter.

The Vikings led 13-7 and had first-and-goal on the 3 after Jefferson's 41-yard reception in the third quarter, but were pushed back by a delay of game penalty. Cousins then threw short to Adam Thielen instead of going to a wide-open Jefferson in the back of the end zone.

One play earlier, Cousins threw behind Jefferson in the end zone and the receiver couldn't hold on.

Minnesota76312--28

New Orleans07711--25

First quarter

Min--Mattison 15 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 8:12.

Second quarter

NO--Olave 4 pass from Dalton (Lutz kick), 8:57.

Min--FG Joseph 28, 1:04.

Min--FG Joseph 36, :00.

Third quarter

Min--FG Joseph 24, 9:23.

NO--Murray 1 run (Lutz kick), 3:49.

Fourth quarter

Min--FG Joseph 46, 14:14.

NO--Hill 2 run (Landry pass from Dalton), 9:29.

Min--Jefferson 3 run (kick failed), 4:20.

NO--FG Lutz 60, 1:51.

Min--FG Joseph 47, :24.

A--60,639.

MinNO

First downs2319

Total Net Yards344338

Rushes-yards25-8127-111

Passing263227

Punt Returns2-231-2

Kickoff Returns2-532-41

Interceptions Ret.0-01-3

Comp-Att-Int26-39-120-28-0

Sacked-Yards Lost3-232-9

Punts3-42.04-48.5

Fumbles-Lost0-02-2

Penalties-Yards5-3510-102

Time of Possession32:1327:47

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING--Minnesota, Cook 20-76, Jefferson 1-3, Mattison 3-3, Osborn 1-(minus 1). New Orleans, Murray 11-57, Ingram 10-30, Hill 5-21, Dalton 1-3.

PASSING--Minnesota, Cousins 25-38-1-273, Wright 1-1-0-13. New Orleans, Dalton 20-28-0-236.

RECEIVING--Minnesota, Jefferson 10-147, Thielen 8-72, I.Smith 3-23, Cook 2-10, Mattison 1-15, Nailor 1-13, Osborn 1-6. New Orleans, Olave 4-67, Callaway 3-53, Trautman 3-37, Johnson 3-33, Ingram 3-13, Landry 2-7, Smith 1-18, Murray 1-8.

MISSED FIELD GOALS--New Orleans, Lutz 61.

Minnesota Vikings place kicker Greg Joseph (1) kicks a field goal in the fourth quarter of an NFL match between Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)



New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton (14) is tackled just short of the end zone during an NFL match between Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)



Minnesota Vikings players celebrate after winning an NFL match against New Orleans Saints at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. The Vikings won the match 28-25. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)



Minnesota Vikings players celebrate after winning an NFL match against New Orleans Saints at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. The Vikings won the match 28-25. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)



Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) celebrates after winning an NFL match against New Orleans Saints at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. The Vikings won the match 28-25. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)



Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter of an NFL match between Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)



Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) walks into to score a touchdown in the fourth quarter of an NFL match between Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)



New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill (7), left, celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter of an NFL match between Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)



New Orleans Saints running back Latavius Murray (28) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter of an NFL match between Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)











