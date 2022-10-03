



• "Today" show weatherman Al Roker is experiencing mild symptoms after testing positive for covid-19, causing fellow NBC meteorologist Bill Karins to stand in for the morning program's coverage of Hurricane Ian. "Some people have been wondering during the storm, 'Where is Al?' Al happened to test positive for covid," Hoda Kotb told viewers Thursday, according to People. "We're happy to say he's feeling fine, just mild symptoms," she continued. "He's home." Roker, 68, hasn't publicly commented on his absence. Karins also said Roker is feeling well, telling viewers, "He wants to be here." Kotb and fellow hosts Jenna Bush Hager and Savannah Guthrie have tested positive for covid-19 this year as well.

• A classically trained flutist who began playing when she was in fifth grade, rapper Lizzo played a crystal flute that a French craftsman made for President James Madison in 1813. "I'm scared," Lizzo said as she took the instrument from Carol Ward-Bamford, a curator at the Library of Congress. "It's crystal. It's like playing out of a wineglass." As the crowd roared, Lizzo played a note, stuck out her tongue in amazement and played another note, trilling it as she twerked in front of thousands of cheering fans. She then carried the flute over her head, giving the crowd at Capital One Arena one last look, before handing it back to Ward-Bamford. "I just twerked and played James Madison's crystal flute from the 1800s," Lizzo proclaimed. "We just made history tonight." The moment came together after Carla Hayden, the first African American and first woman to lead the Library of Congress, asked Lizzo last month to visit the library's flute collection, the largest in the world, with about 1,700 of the instruments. Hayden and staff members ushered her into the "flute vault" and gave her a tour of the collection. Lizzo spent more than three hours at the library, trying out several instruments, staff members said. Most of the collection -- including Madison's crystal flute -- was donated in 1941 by Dayton Miller, a physicist, astronomer and ardent collector of flutes. Only 185 of Claude Laurent's glass flutes remain, the library said, and his crystal flutes are especially rare. The Library of Congress has 17 Laurent flutes, it said.





Lizzo, winner of the Emmy for outstanding competition program for "Lizzo's Watch Out For The Big Grrrls" at the 74th Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images)





