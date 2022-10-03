NFL Capsules

SEAHAWKS 48,

LIONS 45

DETROIT -- Geno Smith threw for two touchdowns and ran for a score in the first half, and Seattle held off Detroit.

The Seahawks (2-2) were stopped on a third down late in the third quarter, but the Ford Field play clock wasn't set properly. Seattle took advantage of the second chance and Detroit's unorganized defense on Rashaad Penny's 36-yard touchdown run on a third-and-16, opening a 38-23 lead.

T.J. Hockenson had eight receptions and set career highs with 179 yards receiving and two touchdowns, the second of which helped the Lions (1-3) pull within three with 5:26 remaining.

Smith picked apart Detroit on the ensuing drive, which ended with Penny's 41-yard touchdown run on third-and-5. Penny finished with 151 yards rushing on 17 carries.

Jared Goff's fourth touchdown pass went to Justin Jackson with 1:06 left, cutting the deficit to three once again. The Lions' comeback hopes ended when Seattle recovered the onside kick and Penny's run converted a third-and-5 in their territory.

Smith finished 23 of 30 for 320 yards, including a 17-yard touchdown pass to Will Dissly and a 2-yard pass to Noah Fant that gave the Seahawks a 15-point lead late in the first half. The veteran quarterback ran seven times for 49 yards, including an 8-yard score on his second drive.

Smith's favorite target was DK Metcalf, who had seven catches for 149 yards.

Goff was 26 of 39 for 378 yards with 4 touchdowns and an interception.

PACKERS 27,

PATRIOTS 24 (OT)

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Mason Crosby made a 31-yard field goal as time expired in overtime, and Green Bay topped New England, spoiling rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe's NFL debut.

Zappe, a fourth-round pick from Western Kentucky, played the majority of the game after Brian Hoyer left with a head injury. Hoyer made his first start since 2020 in place of Mac Jones, who injured his left ankle during last weekend's 37-26 loss to Baltimore.

Hoyer led New England to Nick Folk's 37-yard field goal on the game's opening drive, but he got sacked by Rashan Gary on the team's next series and departed.

Zappe and the Patriots (1-3) still played well enough to force overtime, but Aaron Rodgers bounced back from a dreadful first half to continue his recent home mastery of AFC teams. The Packers (3-1) are 18-1 in the last 19 home games Rodgers has started against AFC foes.

After the Packers went three-and-out on the opening possession of overtime, Marcus Jones' 20-yard punt return gave New England the ball at its 49-yard line. But the Patriots also went three-and-out.

The Packers then marched 77 yards in a 12-play drive that lasted nearly seven minutes before Crosby made his winning kick.

Green Bay had tied the game at 24 on Rodgers' 13-yard touchdown pass to rookie Romeo Doubs with 6:14 remaining.

Rodgers went 4 of 11 for 44 yards for an 11.2 passer rating in the first half, the worst rating the four-time MVP had ever recorded for any half in his 18-year career, according to ESPN Stats & Info. That included a New England touchdown on Jack Jones' 40-yard interception return, which lifted the Patriots to a 10-7 halftime lead.

EAGLES 29, JAGUARS 21

PHILADELPHIA -- Miles Sanders ran for 134 yards and two touchdowns, Jalen Hurts threw for 204 yards and ran for a score and the undefeated Eagles spoiled former coach Doug Pederson's return to Philadelphia with a win over Jacksonville.

Trevor Lawrence threw for 174 yards and two touchdowns to Jamal Agnew. Lawrence was strip-sacked on the final drive of the game that sealed the win for the Eagles. It was one of four lost fumbles for the second-year quarterback.

Pederson, who coached the Eagles to a Super Bowl 52 victory over New England, received a standing ovation from fans that braved a rainy, windy Sunday when he was introduced before the game.

He was fired less than three years after leading the Eagles to the Super Bowl. About 13 months later, Pederson was hired in Jacksonville.

Pederson, who already had a statue of himself and former QB Nick Foles erected outside the Linc, seems to have the Jaguars (2-2) at least motoring in the right direction.

Coach Nick Sirianni, Pederson's replacement, has the Eagles (4-0) playing like a team that might have to make room in the rafters for more banners.

The Eagles shook off an abysmal start -- Hurts had a pass intercepted by Andre Cisco and returned 59 yards for a TD -- and a 14-0 hole after the first quarter before they started playing like the lone undefeated team in the NFL.

On the first drive of the second quarter, Lawrence lost his grip on the wet ball as he scrambled on fourth down and fumbled. Fletcher Cox recovered, and the Eagles got to work.

FALCONS 23,

BROWNS 20

ATLANTA -- Dee Alford intercepted Jacoby Brissett's pass with less than a minute remaining and Atlanta held on to beat Cleveland.

The Falcons (2-2) spoiled the Georgia homecoming of Cleveland's Nick Chubb, who ran for 118 yards and a touchdown with his high school team watching.

Younghoe Koo's 45-yard field goal, his third of the game, with 2:28 remaining gave the Falcons the lead.

The Browns (2-2) moved past the 50 but on third and 23, Alford picked off Brissett's pass intended for David Bell.

The Falcons leaned on a balanced running attack led by rookie Tyer Algeier, who had 10 carries for 84 yards. Caleb Huntley and Cordarrelle Patterson each ran for touchdowns.

Chubb, with his Cedartown (Georgia) High School team watching from the stands, broke free around left end for a 28-yard touchdown run that gave Cleveland a 20-17 lead and pushed him over 100 yards. Chubb worked out with his high school team, about an hour from Atlanta, in the offseason.

Chubb began the day as the NFL's leading rusher.

Atlanta tied the game with Koo's 21-yard field goal.

Huntley had only one carry this season before he seized an opportunity in the second half. Huntley, who was on the practice squad before being elevated to the active roster on Saturday, had eight carries for 54 yards, including his 5-yard scoring run that gave the Falcons a 17-13 lead early in the fourth quarter.

Cleveland more than doubled Atlanta's total offense in the first half -- 245 to 120 yards -- but had to settle for a halftime tie.

RAIDERS 32, BRONCOS 23

LAS VEGAS -- Josh Jacobs ran for 144 yards and two touchdowns, Amik Robertson returned a fumble 68 yards for a score and Las Vegas won its first game of the season, beating Denver.

After opening their first season under Coach Josh McDaniels by losing three consecutive one-score games, the Raiders (1-3) managed to do enough on the ground with their biggest rushing game in six years and on defense to hold off Russell Wilson and the Broncos (2-2).

Maxx Crosby had two of Las Vegas' three sacks, and Robertson had the game-changing play late in the first half as Denver repeatedly failed to take advantage of good field position.

After getting a 5-yard TD pass from Wilson to Courtland Sutton to cap a 34-yard drive in the first quarter, the Broncos turned three other chances with prime field position into one field goal and the fumble by Melvin Gordon III that Robertson returned for the touchdown.

Wilson had his most efficient game of his short tenure in Denver, completing 17 of 25 passes for 237 yards and 2 TDs. He also ran for a 3-yard TD that cut the Raiders' lead to 25-23 after completing a 55-yard pass to KJ Hamler.

Jacobs put it away with a 7-yard TD run with 2:01 to play. He became the first Raiders player to rush for at least 130 yards and two TDs in a game since Darren McFadden (Arkansas Razorbacks) did it in 2011 against the Jets.

Derek Carr didn't have to do much for the Raiders, completing 21 of 34 passes for 188 yards as Las Vegas got the running game going for the first time this season. Davante Adams had nine catches for 101 yards.

GIANTS 20, BEARS 12

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Daniel Jones ran for two touchdowns before injuring an ankle, Saquon Barkley had 146 yards rushing and ran the wildcat offense at times after both New York quarterbacks were hurt in leading the Giants to a victory over Chicago.

Jones scored on runs of 21 and 8 yards, New York rushed for 262 yards and Graham Gano kicked field goals of 44 and 43 yards as the Giants improved to 3-1 under rookie Coach Brian Daboll. It's their best start since 2011, when they won the Super Bowl.

Michael Badgley kicked four goals for the Bears (2-2) while filling in for Cairo Santos, who missed the game for personal reasons.

Jones and backup Tyrod Taylor were injured a roughly 10-minute span in the second half. Jones (8 of 13 for 71 yards and 68 yards rushing) injured an ankle when he was sacked by Jaquan Brisker late the third quarter. Taylor went into the concussion protocol after scrambling for a first down with 8:35 to go.

Jones finished the series that Gano ended with a 44-yarder for a 17-12 lead and Barkley ran the direct-snap offense that Gano finished with his 43 yarder with 5:34 to go. Jones was on the field and lined up as a receiver on those plays and he took the snaps on some of the final series for handoffs.

Chicago had a chance late, but Velus Jones Jr. fumbled a punt at his own 35 and Gary Brightwell recovered 2:13 to play. The Bears got the ball back at their own 27 with 17 seconds to play, but the game ended with a final play that included about 10 laterals.

Justin Fields was 10 of 21 for 163 yards, ran for 52 yards and was sacked five times. Khalil Herbert had 77 yards rushing as the Bears lost to the Giants for the first time in four games.

JETS 24,

STEELERS 20

PITTSBURGH -- Breece Hall ran for a 2-yard touchdown with 16 seconds remaining and Zach Wilson and New York spoiled Kenny Pickett's debut in Pittsburgh by rallying for a victory over the Steelers.

The Jets (2-2) won in Pittsburgh for just the second time in franchise history after Wilson -- making his season debut -- led them down the field late after the second of Pickett's three interceptions gave New York the ball back with 3:42 to go.

Wilson took the Jets 65 yards in 10 plays, the final two coming as Hall churned his way across the goal line. The play was initially ruled a fumble at the 1, but overturned on review.

Wilson finished 18 of 36 for 252 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions in his first game since injuring his right knee in the preseason opener. He also became the first quarterback in Jets history to catch a touchdown when he hauled in a 2-yard pass from Braxton Berrios in the second quarter in New York's version of the "Philly Special" run by the Eagles in the Super Bowl.

The catch gave New York a 10-point lead. The Jets were up 10-6 at the half and the Steelers made a move that was inevitable at some point, inserting Pickett in place of the struggling Mitch Trubisky.

Pickett, the 20th overall pick in the draft who dutifully sat behind Trubisky as the Steelers endured a bumpy opening month, walked onto the same field where he starred collegiately at the University of Pittsburgh to a massive ovation while Trubisky -- who went 7 of 13 for 84 yards with an interception in the first half -- stood on the sideline in a baseball cap.

Pickett provided an immediate spark, becoming the first quarterback in NFL history to run for a pair of touchdowns in his debut, the second a 2-yard scramble that gave the Steelers (1-3) a 20-10 lead with 13:41 remaining.

Wilson responded with a 5-yard touchdown pass to Corey Davis that drew the Jets within 20-17 with 7:35 to go.

CARDINALS 26,

PANTHERS 16

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Kyler Murray threw for 207 yards and two touchdowns and added one rushing and Arizona overcame yet another lackluster first half to defeat Carolina.

Murray threw TD passes of 23 yards to Marquise Brown and 2 yards to Zach Ertz and also ran for a 4-yard score and the Cardinals (2-2) held a 17-minute advantage in time of possession to beat the Panthers for the first time in the past seven meetings.

The Cardinals defense frustrated Baker Mayfield, forcing three turnovers by the 2018 No. 1 overall pick -- prompting boos from the home crowd in the fourth quarter.

Mayfield struggled yet again for the Panthers (1-3).

The 6-1 Mayfield had five passes batted at the line of scrimmage and repeatedly overthrew open receivers. He was pressured repeatedly as the Cardinals stole a page from previous Carolina opponents, flustering the former Heisman Trophy winner with a series of blitzes.

At one point Mayfield flung his arm in the air in frustration.

The Cardinals once again came out flat, falling behind 10-3 at halftime. They have been outscored 66-16 in the first half of four games.

But the Cards took their first lead in regulation this season with Matt Prater's 39-yard field goal with 11:22 remaining.

Three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt, playing just four days after having his heart shocked into rhythm after going into atrial fibrillation, then deflected Mayfield's pass and Markus Golden returned it to the Carolina 5.

Two plays later, Murray scored on a designed rollout for a 20-10 lead.

CHARGERS 34,

TEXANS 24

HOUSTON -- Justin Herbert threw for 340 yards and two touchdowns and Austin Ekeler scored three times as Los Angeles built a big early lead and held on for a victory over Houston.

Houston scored 17 consecutive points to get within three with about 8 1/2 minutes left. The Chargers (2-2) then put together a 12-play, 84-yard drive, capped by Ekeler's 14-yard reception, to put the game away and snap a two-game skid.

The Chargers faced fourth-and-2 from their 45 when Herbert connected with Ekeler on a 21-yard reception to keep the game-sealing drive going.

Ekeler, who had struggled this season as the Chargers ranked last in the league in yards rushing, had his best game this year, scoring on runs of 10 and 20 yards in the second quarter as Los Angeles raced out to a 21-0 lead.

The banged-up Chargers looked great early, scoring on five of their first six possessions to build a 27-7 lead by halftime despite Herbert still dealing with a rib injury and the team playing without star defender Joey Bosa, who had groin surgery, and top receiver Keenan Allen.

Sunday marked the first time the Texans (0-3-1) had scored in the fourth quarter this season after entering the game having been outscored 30-0 in the final period.

Davis Mills threw for 246 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. A bright spot for the Texans was the continued strong play of rookie Dameon Pierce, who had 131 yards rushing, highlighted by a 75-yard scoring run in the second quarter.

CHIEFS 41, BUCCANEERS 31

TAMPA, Fla. — Patrick Mahomes threw for 249 yards and three touchdowns, including an electrifying jump pass to Clyde Edwards-Helaire, to lead Kansas City to a victory over Tampa Bay.

Playing in a packed stadium only four days after Hurricane Ian ravaged portions of Florida, Mahomes had TD throws of 16 yards to Travis Kelce, 1 yard to Edwards-Helaire and 10 yards to Jody Fortson while making NFL history by reaching 20,000 yards passing faster than anyone else.

Edwards-Helaire and tight end Noah Gray rushed for TDs for the Chiefs (3- 1), who won the first meeting between Mahomes and Tom Brady since Tampa Bay’s 31-9 rout of Kansas City in the Super Bowl — also played at Raymond James Stadium — two seasons ago.

The short pass to Edwards-Helaire was Mahomes at his improvisational best: He escaped two defenders, did a 360-degree spin move and flipped the ball over a crowd to the running back in the back of the end zone.

Brady completed 39 of 52 passes for 385 yards and 3 TDs without an interception for Tampa Bay (2-2). The Bucs, however, played from behind the whole night after rookie Rachaad White fumbled the opening kickoff and Mahomes threw his TD pass to Kelce two plays later.

