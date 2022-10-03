Nonprofit arm, Awaken, aids mothers, children

Six months ago Aanika Owens-Payton was in a drug and alcohol rehabilitation facility and separated from her children who were in the custody of the Arkansas Department of Children and Family Services.

That's when she learned about a new facility in Little Rock that would help her meet her goals while living with her children.

Awaken was quietly opened by the nonprofit Little Rock Compassion Center in April in a building on its Roosevelt campus. The building formerly housed the Arkansas Forestry Commission office, Pastor William Holloway, the center's founder, said last week.

It has taken Compassion House two years to renovate the building into a long-term facility for families.

The 75-bed facility will house women and children for up to 24-month stays, he said. The families will receive access to programs focused on drug and alcohol recovery, education, money management, career development and life-skills.

Awaken is the newest addition to a 250-bed shelter the organization runs for men and an emergency shelter for women that can house up to 40.

As of now, Awaken is housing 14 people while the organization finds staff to assist, Holloway said. He said he hopes to have a full staff by Christmas.

"Awaken has been made possible by generous donors from all over Little Rock and Arkansas," Holloway said in a news release. "Of course, continued financial support is needed. There are also ongoing everyday needs like diapers, formula, feminine products plus hygiene items like shampoo, and other toiletries."

Owens-Payton came to Awaken about five months ago.

"My children are now back with me," Owens-Payton said Friday. "October 11 they [DHS] are going to completely close my case."

The 25-year-old said she was able to move her children, ages 1 and 6, into the facility after being there for two months.

"It is amazing," Owens-Payton said. "I'm taking parenting classes. I've learned how to parent in a Godly way."

She plans to start working toward her GED while at Awaken and eventually wants to go to cosmetology school.

"I know I can succeed at anything I put my mind to," Owens-Payton said. "Being here I know I will be able to make it when I leave, because I've been told I can make it.

"I feel way more secure in myself since I came here. I felt so alone. Now, I'm not. I know I'm not," said the mother of two.

Faith-based lessons provided at Awaken have provided strength, she said. Her children have enjoyed being at Awaken as well.

"It doesn't feel like your at a homeless shelter," Owens-Payton said. "It feels like home because everyone here makes it feel like being at home."

As of now two to three families share a room at Awaken, Holloway said. He said that might change as the program evolves.

"There are so many young women and children out here today who just cannot make ends meet," Holloway said. "This gives the opportunity to better themselves."

He said the center allows women to save money, build their credit scores and keep their children in school.

"It gives that extra support that is so much needed and gives them a good foundation to grow up on," Holloway said.

The facility also provides safety for women leaving a violent situation.

As in the other Compassion Center locations, the women receive three meals a day and some child care is provided.

"If anyone needs comfort and they need help, this is the place for them," Owens-Payton said. "If I can do it, anyone else can do it too."