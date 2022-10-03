FOOTBALL

Wisconsin fires Paul Chryst

Wisconsin fired Coach Paul Chryst on Sunday after a 2-3 start to his eighth season leading the school where he played, in the city where he grew up. The surprising move comes a day after Wisconsin lost at home 34-10 to Illinois and former Badgers coach Bret Bielema. Chryst is 67-26 since taking over as coach of the Badgers in 2015 after being hired away from Pittsburgh. But the program has been backsliding. Chryst had double-digit win seasons in four of his first five years at Wisconsin and had gone 15-10 since. Chryst, the 56-year-old Madison native, has four years left on his contract. He was set to make $5.25 million this season. Defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard, who was an All-American at Wisconsin, was named interim coach. The 39-year-old former NFL defensive back has been part of Chryst's staff for seven seasons and is considered one of the top assistant coaches in the country.

Dorrell out at Colorado

Colorado fired Coach Karl Dorrell after an 0-5 start in which the Buffaloes have been blown out by more than 20 points in each game. The school announced the decision Sunday, a day after a 43-20 loss at Arizona. It's only the fourth 0-5 start in the history of Colorado (1980, 1984 and 2006). Dorrell, 58, was brought in as a replacement when Mel Tucker bolted for Michigan State out of the blue in February 2020. Offensive coordinator Mike Sanford will serve as interim coach. Defensive line coach Gerald Chatman will serve as the team's defensive coordinator, while passing game coordinator/tight ends coach Clay Patterson takes over as offensive coordinator.

Spectator dies after fall

A spectator at Sunday's game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets died following a fall on an escalator at Acrisure Stadium. The Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety said police and emergency service personnel were alerted after a male spectator fell around 4:45 p.m., shortly after the end of New York's 24-20 victory over the Steelers. Paramedics administered care on site before the victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition. He died shortly thereafter. The man's identity has not been released.

BASEBALL

Retirement for La Russa?

Chicago White Sox Manager Tony La Russa plans to announce his retirement today, the USA Today reported Sunday. Today's reported announcement does not come as a surprise. The Sox have been without La Russa since Aug. 30, when less than an hour before a game against the Kansas City Royals the team announced he would not manage that night at the direction of his doctors. The next day the Sox said La Russa was out indefinitely and would undergo further testing with doctors in Arizona. On Sept. 24 the Sox announced La Russa -- who turns 78 Tuesday -- would not return for the rest of the 2022 season at the direction of his doctors. Nightengale reported the health issues related to La Russa's heart are at the center of the retirement, with doctors advising him not to return.

BASKETBALL

Herro signs 4-year deal

Tyler Herro's future is secure, and the Miami Heat have him locked up for five years. Herro signed a four-year contract extension with the Heat on Sunday. A person with knowledge of the details said the deal could be worth as much as $130 million -- less than the maximum that Herro could have gotten, but a significant commitment from Miami nonetheless. The deal has $120 million in guaranteed salary and another $10 million in incentives, said the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the financial details were not made public. Herro was the overwhelming pick as the NBA's top sixth man last season, making him the first player to win the award as a member of the Heat. He averaged 20.7 points, nearly four more per game than any other reserve in the league.

Extension for Nuggets' GM

The Denver Nuggets agreed to a multiyear contract extension with General Manager Calvin Booth on Sunday. Booth, 46, is in his sixth season with the franchise. He started in 2017 as an assistant general manager before being promoted to GM in 2020. The Nuggets are coming off a 48-34 season in which they finished sixth in the West. They were eliminated in the first round by the NBA champion Golden State Warriors. Among Booth's offseason moves were adding veterans Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Ish Smith in a trade with Washington. He also brought in center DeAndre Jordan and versatile wing Bruce Brown.

GOLF

Hull ends 6-year drought

Charley Hull ran off four birdies on the back nine for a 7-under 64 to win The Ascendant LPGA in The Colony, Texas, on Sunday by one shot. Hull won for the first time on the LPGA Tour in nearly six years, and the 26-year-old from England crossed the $1 million mark in season earnings. Xiyu "Janet" Lin of China roared into the mix with a 12-foot birdie putt on the par-3 16th and then a 35-foot eagle putt at the par-5 17th. That gave Lin a share of the lead, but only until Hull made a 4-foot birdie to stay one shot ahead.Lin's birdie putt to force a playoff lost speed and missed just to the left. It was her third runner-up finish this year, and second in the last month. Former University of Arkansas golfer Gaby Lopez shot a 71 on Sunday and finished the tournament at 3-under 281. Alana Uriell (Razorbacks) shot a 71 for the third day in a row and finished 3-over 287. Stacy Lewis posted a 75 on Sunday and finished with a 4-over 288.

Fox claims Dunhill title

Ryan Fox closed with a 4-under for a one-shot victory in the Alfred Dunhill Links on Sunday and paid tribute to cricket great Shane Warne who had been his amateur partner in the event. Fox made seven birdies against three bogeys on the Old Course at St. Andrews, and it was enough to hold off Callum Shinkwin (67) and Alex Noren (69) to win for the third time on the European tour. The victory comes one week after the Presidents Cup in which the Kiwi was left off the International team despite being among the top 50 in the world. The victory moves him well inside the top 30 and is likely to send him to the Masters next year.

Colorado head coach Karl Dorrell, center, looks on in the second half of an NCAA college football game against TCU Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

