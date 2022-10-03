100 years ago

Oct. 3, 1922

BLYTHEVILLE -- A solid trainload of cotton consigned to the Blytheville Compress and Warehouse Company from Missouri points reached this city last night via the Frisco railroad. Blytheville is regarded as one of the best cotton markets and assembly points in eastern Arkansas for the sale of the white staple. Last night's shipment of cotton is evidence of the wide renown of the city as a market place.

50 years ago

Oct. 3, 1972

• The Arkansas Supreme Court affirmed Monday a Pope Chancery Court decision that Debbie Warren was the owner of an automobile given to her by her former husband, whose parents filed suit to recover the car. The Court said Mr. and Mrs. Joe Warren bought a $3,500 automobile for their son, Stanley, and put the title in his name, retaining possession of the certificate of the title. A few months later, Stanley, then 23, married Debbie, then 16, with her mother's consent. The court said the marriage ended within a few days without consummation, but during the marriage, Stanley took the certificate of title from his mother's papers and gave the car to his bride, with the title being reissued in her name.

25 years ago

Oct. 3, 1997

FLIPPIN -- State police have arrested a Carroll County man who is believed to have threatened tellers with fake bombs to rob three Northwest Arkansas banks. He also may be a suspect in three Missouri bank robberies, police said. William Joe Norton Jr., 37, was arrested about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday when Arkansas State Police Cpl. Carey Lovaas spotted him driving a truck on U.S. 65 that matched the description of one used in a Wednesday afternoon bank robbery at Flippin. Norton, of Green Forest, a small town about halfway between Harrison and Eureka Springs, was stopped by Lovaas just south of the Missouri border. Police said they found a bag of cash tied underneath Norton's truck and a substance believed to be methamphetamine inside his truck. Bill Sadler, a state police spokesman, said Norton is the leading suspect in the Flippin robbery and also recent bank robberies in Harrison and Fayetteville.

10 years ago

Oct. 3, 2012

• Hot dogs, neighbors, music, martial arts demonstrations and at least one clown were part of this year's National Night Out events Tuesday in Little Rock and North Little Rock. More than two dozen block parties in the two cities hosted hundreds of residents and public safety personnel as part of the national event designed to bring the groups together. At the Lakewood Community Association block party between Lakewood Elementary School and Lakewood United Methodist Church on Fairway Avenue, a handful of vendors served up food while neighbors and North Little Rock police mingled. Lt. Jim Scott said the events are a good opportunity to "get us out of our cars" and get to know the residents in the communities the officers serve. But he said neighbors also benefit from meeting each other and forming relationships. "That empowers people," Scott said.