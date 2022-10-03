PREP FB: Hodge, Goff lead teams to wins with powerful running games

Farmington was facing an 0-2 start in 5A-West Conference play had it followed a loss to Harrison with another loss to Alma.

The Cardinals made sure that didn't happen and sophomore running back Russell Hodge led the way.

Hodge ran for four touchdowns as Farmington (3-2, 1-1) evened its conference record with a 43-8 victory over the Airedales at the Farmington Sports Complex. Hodge scored three of his four touchdowns in the second quarter when the Cardinals bolted to a 36-8 lead at halftime over Alma (4-1, 1-1), which lost for the first time this season.

For his effort, Hodge is the NWA Democrat-Gazette Player of the Week for teams in Northwest Arkansas. Dax Goff of Booneville is the NWADG Player of the Week for teams in the River Valley.

Farmington was in need of playmakers Friday after the Cardinals took the field for the second straight game without quarterback Cameron Vanzant, who remains sidelined after being injured in a nonconference game at Rogers. Sam Wells put Farmington ahead with a touchdown run before Hodge scored three times to break the game open in the second quarter. Hodge scored his fourth touchdown on the final play of the third quarter.

"Russell Hodge had an outstanding game versus Alma," Farmington coach J.R. Eldridge said. "He ran the ball extremely hard all night, broke numerous tackles, and blocked hard when he did not have the ball in his hands."

The win over Alma provides Farmington with plenty of momentum heading into games with Dardanelle and Clarksville. The Cardinals will then face Shiloh Christian on Oct. 21 in a 5A-West Conference showdown in Springdale.

Goff continued his assault on defenders by rushing for 307 yards and 3 touchdowns on 16 carries in a 48-21 blowout over West Fork in 3A-1 Conference play. Goff set a single-game rushing record at Booneville, a small-school powerhouse that's relied for years on a strong running game.

"Of all the great players that have come through this program and to never have a 300-yard rusher, it's just an amazing thing to think about," Booneville coach Doc Crowley said. "It couldn't happen to a better kid. He works his tail off."

Goff, a 6-foot-1, 215-pound junior, added two receptions for 48 yards and returned two kickoffs for 25. Goff topped his impressive performance from two weeks ago when he ran 13 times for 225 yards and 4 touchdowns in a 75-46 shootout over Hackett.

"Our offensive line did an amazing job and Dax will be the first one to tell you that," Crowley said. "He's a tough, physical runner who loves the game and has turned into a helluva football player. He is a true 'Bearcat.'"

Russell Hodge Farmington football 2022

