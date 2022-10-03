Prep sports roundup

Prep Volleyball

FS Southside finishes second in tournament

Fort Smith Southside lost in the finals to Benton of the 41st annual Fort Smith Invitational volleyball tournament on Saturday.

Lydia Pitts finished with a team-high 44 kills in 13 sets of action. Gabi DuPree added 40 for the Mavericks. Tinsley Freeman and Mileah Neal contributed nine aces each. Sophia Neihouse added 11 blocks (four solos) and Kennedy Meadors dished out 71. assists. Freeman led the defense with 59 digs, while DuPree chipped in 34.

They defeated Pulaski Academy 3-0, Mt. St. Mary 3-0, Har-Ber 2-0, Central 2-0, before falling 2-1 to Benton in the tournament finals.

Class 3A Hackett (19-1) finished fifth in the 13-team tournament. The Lady Hornets beat 5A Harrison 25-13, 25-14, 6A Springdale 25-9, 25-5 and Benton-ville West 25-15, 25-21 in pool before losing 15-25, 25-7, 15-7 to Little Rock Central in pool play. Hackett bounced back in bracket play to defeat Springdale Har-Ber 25-22 25-16.