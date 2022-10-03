Remember when Arkansas kayakers got excited about that water-ball game from Memphis?

It wasn't kayak polo. What it was was boatball. Still is, actually.

A laidback sport played on still water by restless kayakers during daylight saving time, boatball originated at Memphis and became mildly popular in Arkansas during the first decade of this century.

This photo was shot in 2005 on Lake Fayetteville, but players have been using the Arkansas Canoe Club's message forum to schedule matches on the Illinois River as recently as July.

A description of the game posted on the club's website (see arkansascanoeclub.com/boatball) explains how to play:

Paddlers gather with their kayaks, helmets and life vests and mark off a 50- to 100-yard playing area in a lake or wide flatwater using two Swiss balls, one at either end. As in football, each team has a goal line, and the big balls also mark those goal lines.

Players pick two team captains, and the captains select their teammates in sandlot football fashion: alternating turns.

The team of the captain who takes the second turn while picking gets the ball first and chooses a goal line. The other team goes to the opposite end of the watery field.

"The object is to advance the ball down the field to the other goal line, by passing and dribbling, to score," the essay explains. To dribble, one throws the ball ahead on the water and paddles to it.

"Once in possession of the ball, a player cannot paddle, only pass or dribble. A goal is scored by passing to a teammate beyond the goal line ... The ball must be caught 'in the air.' Once the ball crosses the goal line and hits the water, the play is 'dead,' and the ball goes over to the other team."

There are no timeouts unless a player capsizes. Play resumes after that player rolls upright or is rescued.

Why do this? The writer explains: "Speed paddling is the norm in this game. ... Paddling 40 yards as fast as you can, or trying to outmaneuver a defender in the end zone 20-30 times, twice a week will give you paddling power you never knew you possessed. Paddling endurance increases phenomenally. There are no eddies in boatball. A good boatball game with 8-12 players for an hour or two will leave you more exhausted than any river paddling."