Rogers motorcyclist, 63, dies in crash

by The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:23 a.m.

A motorcyclist was killed in a three-vehicle crash early Sunday in Benton County, according to a preliminary report from Arkansas State Police.

Larry Carpenter, 63, of Rogers was traveling north on Interstate 49 about 12:45 a.m. The 1997 Yamaha he was driving was rear-ended by a 2012 Chevy Malibu, causing both vehicles to spin out of control into the cable barrier, the report stated.

Carpenter was thrown off the motorcycle and a 2010 Mercedes ran over him, according to the report.

The weather was clear and the roads were dry at the time of the crash.

