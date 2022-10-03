Rogers motorcyclist, 63, dies in three-vehicle crash in Benton County

A motorcyclist was killed in a three-vehicle crash early Sunday in Benton County, according to a preliminary report from Arkansas State Police.

Larry Carpenter, 63, of Rogers was traveling north on Interstate 49 about 12:45 a.m. The 1997 Yamaha he was driving was rear-ended by a 2012 Chevy Malibu, causing both vehicles to spin out of control into the cable barrier, the report stated.

Carpenter was thrown off the motorcycle and a 2010 Mercedes ran over him, according to the report.

The weather was clear and the roads were dry at the time of the crash.