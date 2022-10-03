Super Quiz: Computers

1. For what do the letters "WWW" stand?
2. Four-letter term for the process of starting or restarting a computer.
3. The fictional computer in the film "2001: A Space Odyssey."
4. A "hot" barrier to protect your PC against viruses and malware.
5. What is software?
6. Three-word term for a simple method of reproducing text from a source to a destination.
7. What is meant by ROM?
8. A three-letter word for a defect in the code or routine of a program.
9. The pointer, usually arrow shaped, which is controlled by the mouse.
ANSWERS:
1. World wide web
2. Boot
3. HAL
4. Firewall
5. The programs used by a computer
6. Copy and paste
7. Read-only memory
8. Bug
9. Cursor