Super Quiz: Computers

1. For what do the letters "WWW" stand?

2. Four-letter term for the process of starting or restarting a computer.

3. The fictional computer in the film "2001: A Space Odyssey."

4. A "hot" barrier to protect your PC against viruses and malware.

5. What is software?

6. Three-word term for a simple method of reproducing text from a source to a destination.

7. What is meant by ROM?

8. A three-letter word for a defect in the code or routine of a program.

9. The pointer, usually arrow shaped, which is controlled by the mouse.

ANSWERS:

1. World wide web

2. Boot

3. HAL

4. Firewall

5. The programs used by a computer

6. Copy and paste

7. Read-only memory

8. Bug

9. Cursor