Titans’ Henry runs over Colts

INDIANAPOLIS -- Derrick Henry got right back to business against the Indianapolis Colts.

He took on some defenders by slamming his big body through the line of scrimmage, eluded others in the open field and even turned receptions into key first downs.

Yes, in the matchup of NFL rushing champs Sunday, it was the two-time winner who reigned supreme.

Henry rushed for a season-high 114 yards, scored one touchdown and watched the Tennessee Titans' defense make three late stops to preserve a 24-17 victory.

"Derrick ran hard and I thought the coaches had a really good plan for how we were going to run the football," Coach Mike Vrabel said. "It wasn't perfect, but that did look more like our running game."

One piece of bad news for the Titans came when rookie receiver and former University of Arkansas player Treylon Burks suffered an injury to his right foot in the second half. Burks did not return after being carted to the locker room. Burks caught two passes for 14 yards.

It was the healthiest the bruising Henry has looked since breaking a bone in his right foot in his previous trip to Indy, an injury that may have cost him a third consecutive rushing crown.

Clearly, Henry wasn't the same in Tennessee's playoff loss last season or in the first three games this season when he averaged 3.4 yards per carry.

Yet the Titans (2-2) followed the familiar script by leaning heavily on Henry early and he delivered with his fifth 100-yard game in the past six games of this series and rode it to a franchise-record four in a row against Indy. The Titans are 11-2 against AFC South opponents since 2020.

And once again, all the Colts (1-2-1) could do was try to keep up. Three turnovers and the three missed scoring chances over the final 16 minutes were just too much to overcome. The Colts have one win in their past six games.

"We feel like we're seeing some things we want to see," Colts Coach Frank Reich said. "But in the end we need to play better, we need to execute better, we need to stop turning the ball over, we need to start getting turnovers, we need to run the football a little bit better and start faster."

Finding a way to keep Henry in check might help, too. He needed less than two quarters to top 100 yards and stake the Titans to a 24-3 lead.

Ryan Tannehill took advantage of the first turnover, Matt Ryan's eighth fumble of the season, with a 7-yard TD pass to Robert Woods. Henry extended the margin by making Brandon Facyson miss in the backfield and sprinting 19 yards for the score. After the teams traded field goals, Tannehill found Chig Okonkwo for an 8-yard TD pass.

Ryan finally answered with a 14-yard TD pass to Mo Alie-Cox late in the first half and a scoring pass to Alie-Cox to cut the deficit to 24-17 midway through the third quarter.

Then the Titans defense stiffened -- sacking Ryan to knock Indy out of field-goal range, recovering Jonathan Taylor's fumble on another third down near its 20-yard line and watching Chase McLaughlin's 51-yard field goal sail wide left with 1:58 to play.

Tennessee141000--24

Indianapolis01070--17

First quarter

Ten--R.Woods 7 pass from Tannehill (Bullock kick), 8:00.

Ten--Henry 19 run (Bullock kick), 3:46.

Second quarter

Ind--FG McLaughlin 27, 13:25.

Ten--FG Bullock 44, 9:39.

Ten--Okonkwo 8 pass from Tannehill (Bullock kick), 7:40.

Ind--Alie-Cox 14 pass from Ryan (McLaughlin kick), 2:13.

Third quarter

Ind--Alie-Cox 7 pass from Ryan (McLaughlin kick), 7:26.

A--65,781.

TenInd

First downs1921

Total Net Yards243365

Rushes-yards28-12723-38

Passing116327

Punt Returns0-02-20

Kickoff Returns4-1050-0

Interceptions Ret.1-00-0

Comp-Att-Int17-21-027-37-1

Sacked-Yards Lost3-213-29

Punts4-52.752-33.5

Fumbles-Lost0-03-2

Penalties-Yards6-407-50

Time of Possession26:0333:57

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING--Tennessee, Henry 22-114, Tannehill 5-9, Burks 1-4. Indianapolis, Taylor 20-42, Hines 1-0, Ryan 2-(minus 4).

PASSING--Tennessee, Tannehill 17-21-0-137. Indianapolis, Ryan 27-37-1-356.

RECEIVING--Tennessee, Woods 4-30, Hilliard 4-18, Okonkwo 3-38, Henry 3-33, Burks 2-14, Hooper 1-4. Indianapolis, Alie-Cox 6-85, Pierce 4-80, Granson 4-62, Campbell 4-43, Pittman 3-31, Dulin 2-18, Hines 2-3, Woods 1-33, Taylor 1-1.

MISSED FIELD GOALS--Indianapolis, McLaughlin 51.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill is sacked by Indianapolis Colts defensive end Kwity Paye, left, and Zaire Franklin in the second half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Fla., Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)



Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry is tackled by Indianapolis Colts linebacker Bobby Okereke in the second half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Fla., Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)



Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks is tackled by Indianapolis Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin (44) and Bobby Okereke in the second half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Fla., Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)



Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry leaps past Indianapolis Colts safety Rodney Thomas II for a touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Fla., Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)



Indianapolis Colts tight end Mo Alie-Cox runs in for a touchdown after a catch against the Tennessee Titans in the second half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Fla., Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)



Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Teair Tart (93) celebrates an interception against the Indianapolis Colts in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Fla., Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)



Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. attempts a catch in front of Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Byard in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Fla., Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. The pass was ruled incomplete. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)



Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill scramble away from Indianapolis Colts defensive end Tyquan Lewis in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Fla., Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

