UA to offer workshop on farm produce safety

For commercial produce growers, keeping farms free of microbial contamination and reducing foodborne illness outbreaks is critical. To support these efforts, the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture will offer a remote produce safety training workshop, according to a news release.

The workshop will be held via Zoom from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Oct. 11-12. Participants can register using the Division of Agriculture form at https://uada.formstack.com/forms/lr_psa .

Registration is $20 per person for Arkansas residents and $100 per person for out-of-state residents and must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 5 to allow time for training materials to arrive in the mail. Space is limited to 20 participants.

The training will provide important information on best practices, regulatory requirements and risk management, according to the release.

Gaby Sanders, extension program associate for local, regional, and safe foods for the Division of Agriculture, said the Arkansas Produce Safety Team is excited to offer the last training of 2022 remotely.

"This time of year is extremely busy for most of our growers, regardless of their farm's size, so we are thrilled to have the option to provide this training remotely," Sanders said. "We hope that this will be a more accessible option for everyone who is interested in attending but does not have the time or resources to travel for it."

Sanders said participant attendance and engagement will be monitored at the training. Participants are only eligible for a PSA/AFDO certificate of course competition if they are "present and engaged for all modules of the course."

Topics covered will include worker health, hygiene and training, soil amendments, post-harvest handling and sanitation and developing a farm food safety plan.

Sanders said the Arkansas Produce Safety Team hopes to offer this training in-person in 2023.

"We hope to see produce growers of every scale at future training," she said. "Seeing the interactions between seasoned growers and those just starting out is a big motivator to move back to in-person trainings. The knowledge passed along during break times is just as valuable as the topics we are presenting."

The training, developed by the Produce Safety Alliance and presented by the Cooperative Extension Service's Arkansas Produce Safety Team, teaches growers about regulatory requirements of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) Produce Safety Rule. FSMA is the first federally regulated standard for growing, harvesting, packing and holding fresh produce.

For more information, contact Sanders at gsanders@uada.edu or at 501-671-2046. If growers have been trained and are currently implementing produce safety practices but need additional technical assistance, they should contact Amanda Philyaw Perez, extension produce safety specialist, at aperez@uada.edu.

To learn about extension programs in Arkansas, contact a local Cooperative Extension Service agent or visit www.uaex.uada.edu.