UAM Weevils lose on the road

WEATHERFORD, Okla. -- The University of Arkansas at Monticello Boll Weevils traveled to Weatherford to take on Great American Conference member Southwestern Oklahoma State University, eventually falling 37-27 to the Bulldogs. The loss drops the Weevils to a 3-2 record on the season.

UAM was the first team to put points on the board, but struggled to find their stride in the remainder of Saturday evening's match-up, as Southwestern Oklahoma would pulled ahead and hold their lead for the remainder of the game. The Boll Weevils and the Bulldogs scored 20 points each in the second half. The effort would not be enough as UAM fell behind by 10 going into the half.

On offense, quarterback Demilon Brown went 23-of-40 on passing plays for 302 yards and had a touchdown pass to LaCedric Smith. Smith led UAM in receiving with six receptions for 133 total yards. His longest of the night being for a 78-yard snag. On the ground, Brown had 16 carries for 41 yards.

Defensively, Kaytron Allen led the way for the Boll Weevils with 14 total tackles and 11 solo stops.

Marquise McKnight was perfect in extra-point attempts, going 3 for 3.

"Penalties killed us," said Boll Weevil Head Coach Hud Jackson. "We can't win when we have that many. Players played hard, but we didn't take advantage of opportunities that could have been game changers in all three phases. We will bounce back. This team never shuts it down in games."

The Weevils return to Convoy Leslie Cotton Boll Stadium on Saturday as they host Great American Conference member Northwestern Oklahoma State University for the UAM homecoming game. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m.