Up late and ready to ride

GENTRY — Children are usually cautioned against riding their bikes in the street — especially after dark — but on Sept. 24 they were invited to do so on Gentry’s Main Street, and the street was filled with bikers young and old.

Gentry’s annual glow ride was held on the evening of Sept. 24, and cyclists came from Gentry and beyond to participate in the annual event which is sponsored by the Gentry Chamber of Commerce.

The cyclists arrived at the pavilion adjacent to Gentry’s new splash pad and were provided with glow sticks and glow glasses to decorate their bicycles (and themselves) for the annual ride.

Then, once it was dark, Gentry police officers shut down Main Street to motor vehicle traffic and turned the street over to the cyclists to ride up and down Main Street on their bikes, trikes, scooters and more.

And Main Street was a busy place, a bicycle freeway of sorts, with multiple lanes of brightly-lighted bicycles streaming each way down the street.

There were a few collisions, something to be expected on a crowded highway, but no serious injuries were reported.

Randy Moll can be reached by email at rmoll@nwadg.com .