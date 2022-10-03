U.S. vows aid for those hit by hurricane





FORT MYERS, Fla. -- With the death toll from Hurricane Ian rising and hundreds of thousands of people without power in Florida and the Carolinas, U.S. officials vowed Sunday to unleash a huge amount of federal disaster aid as crews scrambled to rescue people stranded by the storm.

Days after Ian tore through central Florida, carving a deadly path of destruction into the Carolinas, water levels continued rising in some flooded areas, inundating homes and streets that were passable just a day or two earlier.

With branches strewn across the grounds of St. Hillary's Episcopal Church in Ft. Myers, the Rev. Charles Cannon recognized the immense loss during his Sunday sermon but also gave thanks for what remained. That included the church's stained-glass windows and steeple.

"People think they have lost everything, but you haven't lost everything if you haven't lost yourself," he said.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was in Arcadia on Sunday afternoon, about 30 miles inland from where Ian made landfall. The rural area didn't get the storm surge experienced by coastal communities, but standing water from floods remained four days after the storm.

"This is such a big storm, brought so much water, that you're having basically what's been a 500-year flood event," DeSantis said.

At least 68 people have been confirmed dead: 61 in Florida, four in North Carolina and three in Cuba.

Fewer than 700,000 homes and businesses in Florida were still without electricity Sunday, down from a peak of 2.6 million.

The weakened storm wreaked havoc as it drifted north, with the remnants forming a nor'easter that is expected to dump rain on parts of Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland and southern Pennsylvania, weather officials said.

In Virginia, rainfall on the already inundated Chesapeake Bay could lead to the most significant tidal flooding event in the Hampton Roads region in the past 10 to 15 years, said Cody Poche, a National Weather Service meteorologist. A handful of coastal Virginia school districts canceled classes Monday, and local officials urged residents to prepare.

Deanne Criswell, administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, said the federal government is focusing first on victims in Florida, which took the brunt of one of the strongest storms to make landfall in the United States.

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., speaking on CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday morning, praised the federal government's response.

"The Biden administration has responded, as they said, no complaints there. I think in times like this it's not about politics," Rubio said. "There will be a lot of people who have no homes to return to. ... We're still in the search and rescue process, although now I think it becomes more about search and recovery. Then begins the process of rebuilding, to the extent possible, which will take years."

Rubio recalled his family vacations in Sanibel Island and lamented that its Old Florida charm cannot be rebuilt.

"Some of these places, Fort Myers Beach, Sanibel, they'll never look the same again," Rubio said. "Those communities have been basically wiped out. [They were] a slice of Old Florida, a lot of families went and created memories in places like Sanibel. They're going to be rebuilt, but they won't look the same because you can't rebuild Old Florida."

Flooded roadways and washed-out bridges to barrier islands left many people isolated amid limited cellphone service and a lack of basic amenities such as water, electricity and the internet. Officials warned that the situation in many areas isn't expected to improve for several days because the rain that fell has nowhere to go.

Criswell told "Fox News Sunday" that the federal government, including the Coast Guard and Department of Defense, had moved into position "the largest amount of search and rescue assets that I think we've ever put in place before."

Still, she cautioned that dangers remain.

"We see so many more injuries and sometimes more fatalities after the storm," Criswell said. "Standing water brings with it all kinds of hazards -- it has debris, it could have power lines."

More than 1,600 people have been rescued statewide, according to Florida's emergency management agency.

In Iona, a small coastal community between Fort Myers and Fort Myers Beach, towering piles of soggy couches, mattresses and kitchen cabinets were strewn across front lawns.

In one predominantly Hispanic neighborhood, some residents were drying their clothes in the sun. Volunteers drove around passing out cases of water. "Everyone will stay here, but we will clean up and put our stuff outside," said Luis Hernandez, 33. "But we have no water, no clothes."

As he helped his parents clean out their house, Rafael Martinez, 15, said the water rose so fast that "everything got destroyed." He and his family climbed atop a table and chairs to stay above the water, he said, adding that he is thankful that his family -- and he thinks all of his neighbors -- survived.

Many storefronts were damaged by floodwaters. John Henson, who owns a two-story commercial office in the area, returned to his business to find that someone had broken in during the storm.

"If someone needed shelter or food, I would give them both of these," Henson said. "But they stole stuff and tried to move stuff from one room to another ... and broke and kicked doors down for no reason."

Henson predicted that this part of Fort Myers "isn't ever going to be what it once was."

"You don't even understand how bad it is until you start driving the side roads," said Henson, who lived nearby on Shell Point. "It's just brutal out there."

Miami native Tony Jankowski, who moved to Port Charlotte in 2015, works at the Gasparilla Marina in the town of Placida, where they lost 60 of 800 boats in the hurricane and suffered considerable damage. He said the mobile home park next to the marina was completely leveled, some of the trailers landed in the marina, and most of the residents there were retirees on fixed incomes.

Jankowski said he is concerned that people in that area are "in panic mode," especially recent transplants who had never experienced a hurricane.

"Back with Andrew, we had been through hurricanes before, so we knew what we had to do to prepare, and we knew to be patient after," he said. "Over here on the West Coast, the best way to explain it is there are a lot of Northerners, snowbirds. A lot of people who moved here recently since covid, who used to live in Michigan, Chicago, Minnesota, they have moved here full time, made this their home, and this is their first hurricane so they're panicking.

"Remember Andrew, we couldn't get anything or get to stores for two or three weeks. I drove up to Fort Lauderdale to go get stuff and then drove back to Miami. Here, you have so many people that this is so new to them that they're in a panic mode."

Jankowski, whose house is still without electricity, said he had just returned from Publix, where he got a quarter-pound of four different deli meats. The man in front of him ordered 3 pounds of each meat. He said cars lined up for more than two miles along Veterans Way to get into a Home Depot.

In rural Seminole County, north of Orlando, residents donned waders, boots and bug spray to paddle to their flooded homes Sunday.

Ben Bertat found 4 inches of water in his house by Lake Harney after kayaking there.

"I think it's going to get worse because all of this water has to get to the lake" said Bertat, pointing to the water flooding a nearby road. "With ground saturation, all this swamp is full and it just can't take any more water. It doesn't look like it's getting any lower."

Gabriel Madlang kayaked through several feet of water on his street, delivering sandbags to stave off water creeping toward his doorstep.

"My home is close to underwater," Madlang said. "Right now, I'm just going to sandbag as much as I can and hope and pray."

The National Guard and the Coast Guard were flying in helicopters to Florida's barrier islands to rescue people. On Sanibel Island, the lone bridge to the crescent-shaped island collapsed, cutting off access by car for its 6,300 residents.

An aerial photo posted on social media of Sanibel's Mad Hatter Restaurant shows a mostly vacant patch of sand where the restaurant used to be.

"The Mad Hatter Restaurant, unfortunately, is out at sea right now," the restaurant's Facebook page reads, adding that the staff are all safe. "The best news from this devastating scene is that there is still land for us to rebuild."

DeSantis said the state will start building a temporary structure this week to restore vehicle access to Pine Island, the largest of southwestern Florida's barrier islands devastated by the storm.

"It's not going to be a full bridge, you're going to have to go over it probably at 5 miles an hour or something, but it'll at least let people get in and off the island with their vehicles," DeSantis said.

Fort Myers Mayor Kevin Anderson on Sunday defended Lee County officials from accusations that they were slow in ordering evacuations Tuesday ahead of the storm, a day later than some other counties in the area.

"Warnings for hurricane season start in June. So there's a degree of personal responsibility here. I think the county acted appropriately. The thing is, a certain percentage of people will not heed the warnings regardless," Anderson said on the CBS show "Face the Nation."

DeSantis also defended Lee County, telling CNN on Sunday that they were dealing with a storm that shifted course unexpectedly and issued evacuation orders as soon as it was justified.

Asked whether the state would investigate the evacuation orders issued, DeSantis said, "They informed people and most people did not want to do it."

"That's just the reality," he added. "You're in a situation -- are you going to grab somebody out of their home that doesn't want to? I don't think that's the appropriate use of government."

Several guests on the Sunday morning shows were asked about the need for stricter building codes.

"After this, we're going to learn that we're going to have to improve our ... building codes," Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., said on CBS's "Face the Nation."

Criswell echoed the sentiment on the same show, emphasizing that Florida needed to ensure that "as we rebuild, we rebuild more resilient."

But local officials pushed back, arguing that the current regulations are sufficient. "We have good building codes," Fort Myers Mayor Kevin Anderson said on "Face the Nation."

"The newer homes, they withstood the storm," he said, as evidence that the building codes for newer construction were adequate. "The older houses, which were built lower and not up to current codes, they suffered more damage."

Flooding is expected to continue across portions of central Florida, causing more destruction and posing a further challenge to cleanup efforts and rescues. Already the storm is estimated to have caused more than $60 billion in property loss in Florida.

In North Carolina, the storm downed trees and power lines. Two of the four deaths in the state were from storm-related vehicle crashes. The others involved a man who drowned when his truck plunged into a swamp and another killed by carbon monoxide poisoning from a generator in a garage.

Information for this article was contributed by Bobby Caina Calvan, Mike Schneider, Rebecca Santana, Brendan Farrington, Anthony Izaguirre, David Fischer, Sarah Rankin and Richard Lardner of The Associated Press; Tim Craig, Antonio Olivo, Jeanne Whalen, Karoun Demirjian, Meryl Kornfield, Amy B Wang and Matthew Brown of The Washington Post; and by Michelle Kaufman, Joan Chrissos, Ana Ceballos, Mary Ellen Klas and Rebecca San Juan of The Miami Herald.

Contractors work to clear debris from the wreckage of Getaway Marina where owner Robert Leisure (not pictured) has begun the long process of rebuilding his business after the passage of Hurricane Ian, on San Carlos Boulevard in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)



Darryl Hudson of Ontario, Canada, has a morning coffee on the damaged balcony of his vacation home, as water-damaged furniture, debris, and vehicles sit on the lawn after storm surge filled the first story of his and surrounding homes during the passage of Hurricane Ian, near San Carlos Boulevard in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)



A photograph of an unknown family found by the Hudson family of Canada at their vacation home after the passage of Hurricane Ian rests alongside tools recovered from their storm-surge damaged garage level, near San Carlos Boulevard in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)



Rescuers help evacuate Suzanne Tomlinson, a resident who rode out the storm, as they carry her to a waiting boat in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on Pine Island in Florida's Lee County, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. The only bridge to the island is heavily damaged so it can only be reached by boat or air. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)



A bathroom lies exposed and missing fixtures at Getaway Marina, as owner Robert Leisure begins the long process of rebuilding his business after the passage of Hurricane Ian, on San Carlos Boulevard in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)



Fish lie dead at the edge of a road after the passage of Hurricane Ian, inside a trailer park on San Carlos Boulevard in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)



Tami Tackett hugs her husband Dewey Tackett as he evacuates by boat and she remains, in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on Pine Island, Fla., Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. The only bridge to the island is heavily damaged so it can only be reached by boat or air. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)



Residents who rode out the storm arrive at a dock to evacuate by boat in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, on Pine Island in Florida's Lee County, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. The only bridge to the island is heavily damaged so it can only be reached by boat or air. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)



People stand on the destroyed bridge to Pine Island as they view the damage in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Matlacha, Fla., Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. The only bridge to the island is heavily damaged so it can only be reached by boat or air. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)







Boats operated by resident good Samaritans help evacuate residents Sunday who stayed behind on Pine Island during Hurricane Ian in Matlacha Fla. The only bridge to the island is heavily damaged so it can only be reached by boat or air. (AP/Gerald Herbert)







Volunteers form a human chain Sunday to offload emergency supplies that arrived by boat in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on Pine Island in Florida’s Lee County. (AP/Gerald Herbert)





