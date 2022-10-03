Washington County marriage licenses

Washington County

Sept. 22

Zachary Leandre Barringer, 27, Fayetteville, and Brittany Nichole Burton, 29, Springdale

Daniel Isac Batres-Cruz, 23, and Cheyanne Elizabeth Baucom Bassett, 19, both of Lowell

Brian Austin Elmore, 29, and Kassidy Kaye Killman, 27, both of Springdale

Lenell Wesley Gibson, 52, and Latina Christelle Hutchinson, 30, both of Centerton

Avery Lee Hodson, 26, and Tonia Kalynn Hanson, 26, both of Farmington

Kevin Scott Jones, 60, and Beth Lee Snyder, 55, both of Fayetteville

Douglas Branson Marley, 33, and Tabitha Jo Loos, 33, both of Springdale

Clint Edward Mitchell, 52, and Shelly Renee Binder, 51, both of Lincoln

Bobby Lee Nell, 51, and Glenna Faye Wise, 42, both of Bentonville

Ethan Conner Stark, 19, Saint Paul, and Bree Ann Walden, 19, Eureka Springs

Lucas Johanes Van Der Merwe, 42, West Fork, and Shelbi Dawn Dyer 40, Rogers

Sept. 23

Austin Kyle Cullin Brewer, 24, and Margaret Leigh Fuller, 23, both of Springdale

Patrick Austin Brumley, 33, and Jennifer Margaret Gage, 43, both of Lincoln

Ricardo Elias Calderon Guardado, 25, and Jennifer Emily Vasquez, 24, both of Springdale

Alexander Nathanial Chouinard, 23, and Misty Dawn Hastings, 23, both of Springdale

Randall Edward Dyke III, 22, and Kendra Shay Hall, 22, both of Elkins

Michael Eldon Eastep Jr., 34, Lincoln, and Ashlee Deanne Williams, 37, Prairie Grove

Scott Lobwij, 35, and Kristina Ritok, 31, both of Honolulu

Jacob James Moore, 23, and Katherine Elizabeth Games, 23, both of Springdale

Westley Earl Netherton, 43, and Windy Gale Osborn, 42, both of Winslow

Dustin James Savage, 27, and Moriah Lakendra Shipley, 22, both of Elkins

Connor William Silvestri, 31, and Gabriella Raisa Concavage-Nasar, 29, both of Fayetteville

Cole Tyler Trahan, 28, and Jackqueline Osorio, 24, both of Springdale

Nelson Alonzo Vasquez, 43, and Griselda Yanira Arrue Martinez, 44, both of Springdale

Sept. 26

Hunter Cameron Archer, 23, and Madison Grace Darling, 19, both of Fayetteville

Jesse Andrew Louis Bartley, 21, and Paula Joyce Harmon, 23, both of Springdale

Squire James Bovo, 31, and Faith Marie Scheffler, 23, both of Omaha

Jeremy Alan Brownmiller, 47, and Deana Marie Ivy, 44, both of West Fork

Avery Richard Findahl, 26, West Fork, and Emma Grace Drummond, 24, Fayetteville

David Lee McKenna, 45, Fayetteville, and Heather Marie Yeakley, 33, Springdale

Titus Walton Meade, 24, and Tuesdae Elizabeth Justis, 24, both of Fayetteville

Gabriel Medina Garcia, 21, and Joseline Escobar, 21, both of Springdale

Joseph Dinh Nguyen, 40, and Huong Thao Phan, 39, both of Tontitown

Trent Ross Nodine, 21, Huntsville, and Emilie Marie Howard, 21, Springdale

Zachary Clinton Rogers, 40, and Elizabeth Anne Rowe, 40, both of Fayetteville

Jonathan Kyle Sanders, 28, Fayetteville, and Lauren Rae Lichty, 27, West Fork

Dusty Levi Smith, 27, and Sasha Nicole Herrin, 24, both of Canehill

Matthew Blake VanGorder, 28, and Kelsie Lynn Frati, 29, both of Fayetteville

Dane Patrick Wagner, 39, and Kathryn Ann Brimm, 38, both of Fayetteville

Samuel James Wimbley III, 33, Pine Bluff, and Ariel Breanne Bass, 28, Fayetteville

Isaac James Wright, 21, Bentonville, and Ellenie Dawn Pate, 20, Springdale

Ryan Paul Yarberry, 23, and Hannah Elizabeth McCarley, 25, both of Springdale

Jordan Anthony Yates, 37, and Rebecca Joy Clark, 30, both of Springdale

Sept. 27

Garrett Hughes Bailey, 32, and Nichole Danielle Warren, 27, both of Farmington

Michael Brandon Barnes, 43, and Crystal Marie Smith, 34, both of Springdale

Brody Mitchell Freeman, 21, and Emma Gabrielle Grace Spear, 22, both of Claremore, Okla.

Alberto Gonzalez Tenorio, 38, and Laura Teresa Hernandez Arriaga, 31, both of Springdale

Benjamin Ortiz Vazquez, 24, Fayetteville, and Sofia DeLeon, 26, Monett, Mo.

Kenneth Douglas Walsh, 47, and Anne Bonacci Smith, 46, both of Fayetteville

Sept. 28

Will Alberto Castro, 43, and Heitzy Lisset Campos De Sandoval, 43, both of Siloam Springs

Robert Joseph Clarke, 25, and Fynn Madison Horton, 22, both of Fayetteville

Jared Matthew Davis Owens, 28, Cross Roads, Ala., and Jennifer Brittney Roberts, 32, Fayetteville

Wyatt Allen Grogan, 24, and Kelsea Jennings Butler, 25, both of Fayetteville

Heath Andrew Harkins, 44, and Laura Lee Boseman, 38, both of Springdale

Chester Joseph Kupczyk, 47, and Courtney Reagan Moffett, 46, both of Midway

Simon Pedro Manjarrez-Barroso, 30, and Esther Miranda-Martinez, 31, both of Springdale

Esteban Martinez-Hernandez, 35, and Yamilex Cancel, 26, both of Springdale

Alan Julio Torres, 22, and Kimberly Ann Parker, 22, both of Huntsville