Washington County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Sept. 19

Angus Jack

2638 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: The grilled onions holding at 110 degrees. Temperature control for safety of foods shall be held hot at 135 degrees or above. The dressing and other items in the walk-in cooler lacking a date.

Noncritical violations: No sign of food safety training for managers has been taken. The potato fry maker has a buildup of soils on the outside of the unit.

Pomfret Dining Hall

31 Stadium Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Front handwashing sink did not have soap.

Noncritical violations: Salsa from manufactured processing plant did not have date marking in cold hold unit.

Sept. 20

Buffalo Wild Wings

3990 N. Steele Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food manager certification is not available.

Chicot Hibachi Express

2155 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

Harps Deli-Bakery

2894 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: Cole slaw, potato salad and other salads at 43 degrees in the cold holding and should be held at 41 degrees or colder.

Noncritical violations: The chicken tenders are at temping at 97 degrees and should be kept at a temperature of 135 degrees or above.

Jimmy John's

518 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Buttermilk in walk-in cooler at 48 degrees.

Noncritical violations: None

La Huerta Bar & Grill

4901 S. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: In the bar area, the handwashing sink does not have hot water, plumbing is not connected. Only, cold water is available. In the refrigerator, a container with rice is uncovered, and in the prep table container there is cheese dip that is uncovered.

Noncritical violations: Food manager certification is not available. In the bar area, handwashing sink is not accessible. Handles of ice scoops are stored in contact with the ice (beverages area and bar area). Several utensils are in contact with dirty surfaces (table next to the oven in food preparation area). Surfaces around prep table and equipment in food preparation are dirty. Some areas of the ceiling are not clean (AC ventilation).

Sonora Middle School

17051 U.S. 412 East, Springdale

Critical violations: Walk-in cooler: container with raw eggs are stored above packaged bottles of water.

Noncritical violations: None

Thai Delight Restaurant

909 S. Pleasant St., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No food safety training for managers has been taken.

Theatre Squared

477 W. Spring St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: In the cold hold unit in kitchen, a container of sour cream was being used to store homemade dressing.

Tony's New York Style Pizza

412 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Mayo from manufacturing plant in walk-in did not have date marking. Ice machine, ice dispenser and vent hoods have buildup to be cleaned. Permit expired 7/31/2022.

Sept. 21

ALLPS School Of Innovation

2350 W. Old Farmington Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

Flash Market

2333 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Dried milk and grime under shelving of walk-in cooler. Food shall be at a temperature of 41 degrees or below when received.

Kentucky Fried Chicken

1882 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Ice buildup near floor of the entry of the walk-in freezer.

Rick's Bakery

1220 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Walk-in refrigerator food (raw shell eggs, shredded cheese, uncooked sausage rolls, heavy cream etc.) storage temperatures are 56 degrees and should be temping at 41 degrees or below. The middle fan in the cooling unit in the walk-in refrigerator located in the baking area is not functioning and the air temperature is between 51-53 degrees. Equipment for cold holding cold food shall maintain internal food temperatures in accordance with rules and regulations.

Noncritical violations: One employee in baking area is wearing a wristwatch.

Target

3545 N. Shiloh Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Two plastic sleeved stacks of single-use cups are on the back dry storage floor. Items must be stored to prevent contamination.

The White Star Tavern

3000 S. School St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Women's toilet room lacks an employee handwashing sign posted.

Sept. 22

Na'Guara

3445 S. Old Missouri Road, Apt. 103, Springdale

Critical violations: There is a bottle of chlorine that is almost empty, and they do not have more.

Noncritical violations: The refrigerator does not have a thermometer. At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

Pizza Hut

2921 S. Old Missouri Road, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Retail food permit is not posted.

School Of Innovation

2667 Hylton Road, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Outside the food establishment unit, there is a garbage dumpster without a lid, and the area is very dirty with presence of insects.

Steak 'n Shake

4074 N. Mall Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Plastic protection of vent in walk-in cooler is not clean.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

Sept. 19 -- Salem Lutheran Church Addition, 1800 W. Emma St., Springdale; U Of A Athletics, 1229 W. Meadow St., Fayetteville

Sept. 20 -- Sonora Elementary School, 20151 Sonora Road, Springdale; Westwood School, 1800 McRay Ave., Springdale

Sept. 21 -- J. O. Kelly Middle School, 1879 E. Robinson Ave., Springdale; Kum & Go, 500 N. Old Missouri Road, Springdale; McDonald's, 1963 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville; Old Farmington Road Headstart, 2350 W. Old Farmington Road, Building F, Fayetteville; Panda Express, 2109 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville; Subway, 411 S. Thompson St., Springdale; Taco Bell, 176 Joyce St., Fayetteville; The Hip Cafe, 2229 E. Huntsville Road, Fayetteville; U Of A - Food Hall, 1021 Dickson St., Fayetteville; U Of A - Champions Hall, 811 W. Dickson St., Room 323, Fayetteville; U Of A - Market Kiosk, 800 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville; U Of A - Starbucks, 1021 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville

Sept. 22 -- Soccer Field House Razorbacks, 1175 W. Carlson Drive, Fayetteville; U Of A - The Maple Grill, 1263 W. Cleveland St., Fayetteville; Wingstop, 1237 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville