Washington County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.
WASHINGTON COUNTY
Sept. 19
Angus Jack
2638 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale
Critical violations: The grilled onions holding at 110 degrees. Temperature control for safety of foods shall be held hot at 135 degrees or above. The dressing and other items in the walk-in cooler lacking a date.
Noncritical violations: No sign of food safety training for managers has been taken. The potato fry maker has a buildup of soils on the outside of the unit.
Pomfret Dining Hall
31 Stadium Drive, Fayetteville
Critical violations: Front handwashing sink did not have soap.
Noncritical violations: Salsa from manufactured processing plant did not have date marking in cold hold unit.
Sept. 20
Buffalo Wild Wings
3990 N. Steele Blvd., Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Food manager certification is not available.
Chicot Hibachi Express
2155 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.
Harps Deli-Bakery
2894 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale
Critical violations: Cole slaw, potato salad and other salads at 43 degrees in the cold holding and should be held at 41 degrees or colder.
Noncritical violations: The chicken tenders are at temping at 97 degrees and should be kept at a temperature of 135 degrees or above.
Jimmy John's
518 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville
Critical violations: Buttermilk in walk-in cooler at 48 degrees.
Noncritical violations: None
La Huerta Bar & Grill
4901 S. Thompson St., Springdale
Critical violations: In the bar area, the handwashing sink does not have hot water, plumbing is not connected. Only, cold water is available. In the refrigerator, a container with rice is uncovered, and in the prep table container there is cheese dip that is uncovered.
Noncritical violations: Food manager certification is not available. In the bar area, handwashing sink is not accessible. Handles of ice scoops are stored in contact with the ice (beverages area and bar area). Several utensils are in contact with dirty surfaces (table next to the oven in food preparation area). Surfaces around prep table and equipment in food preparation are dirty. Some areas of the ceiling are not clean (AC ventilation).
Sonora Middle School
17051 U.S. 412 East, Springdale
Critical violations: Walk-in cooler: container with raw eggs are stored above packaged bottles of water.
Noncritical violations: None
Thai Delight Restaurant
909 S. Pleasant St., Springdale
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: No food safety training for managers has been taken.
Theatre Squared
477 W. Spring St., Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: In the cold hold unit in kitchen, a container of sour cream was being used to store homemade dressing.
Tony's New York Style Pizza
412 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Mayo from manufacturing plant in walk-in did not have date marking. Ice machine, ice dispenser and vent hoods have buildup to be cleaned. Permit expired 7/31/2022.
Sept. 21
ALLPS School Of Innovation
2350 W. Old Farmington Road, Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.
Flash Market
2333 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Dried milk and grime under shelving of walk-in cooler. Food shall be at a temperature of 41 degrees or below when received.
Kentucky Fried Chicken
1882 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Ice buildup near floor of the entry of the walk-in freezer.
Rick's Bakery
1220 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Critical violations: Walk-in refrigerator food (raw shell eggs, shredded cheese, uncooked sausage rolls, heavy cream etc.) storage temperatures are 56 degrees and should be temping at 41 degrees or below. The middle fan in the cooling unit in the walk-in refrigerator located in the baking area is not functioning and the air temperature is between 51-53 degrees. Equipment for cold holding cold food shall maintain internal food temperatures in accordance with rules and regulations.
Noncritical violations: One employee in baking area is wearing a wristwatch.
Target
3545 N. Shiloh Drive, Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Two plastic sleeved stacks of single-use cups are on the back dry storage floor. Items must be stored to prevent contamination.
The White Star Tavern
3000 S. School St., Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Women's toilet room lacks an employee handwashing sign posted.
Sept. 22
Na'Guara
3445 S. Old Missouri Road, Apt. 103, Springdale
Critical violations: There is a bottle of chlorine that is almost empty, and they do not have more.
Noncritical violations: The refrigerator does not have a thermometer. At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.
Pizza Hut
2921 S. Old Missouri Road, Springdale
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Retail food permit is not posted.
School Of Innovation
2667 Hylton Road, Springdale
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Outside the food establishment unit, there is a garbage dumpster without a lid, and the area is very dirty with presence of insects.
Steak 'n Shake
4074 N. Mall Ave., Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Plastic protection of vent in walk-in cooler is not clean.
The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:
Sept. 19 -- Salem Lutheran Church Addition, 1800 W. Emma St., Springdale; U Of A Athletics, 1229 W. Meadow St., Fayetteville
Sept. 20 -- Sonora Elementary School, 20151 Sonora Road, Springdale; Westwood School, 1800 McRay Ave., Springdale
Sept. 21 -- J. O. Kelly Middle School, 1879 E. Robinson Ave., Springdale; Kum & Go, 500 N. Old Missouri Road, Springdale; McDonald's, 1963 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville; Old Farmington Road Headstart, 2350 W. Old Farmington Road, Building F, Fayetteville; Panda Express, 2109 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville; Subway, 411 S. Thompson St., Springdale; Taco Bell, 176 Joyce St., Fayetteville; The Hip Cafe, 2229 E. Huntsville Road, Fayetteville; U Of A - Food Hall, 1021 Dickson St., Fayetteville; U Of A - Champions Hall, 811 W. Dickson St., Room 323, Fayetteville; U Of A - Market Kiosk, 800 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville; U Of A - Starbucks, 1021 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville
Sept. 22 -- Soccer Field House Razorbacks, 1175 W. Carlson Drive, Fayetteville; U Of A - The Maple Grill, 1263 W. Cleveland St., Fayetteville; Wingstop, 1237 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville