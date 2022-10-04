Activist Sacheen Littlefeather dies at 75

Sacheen Littlefeather, the actor and activist who declined Marlon Brando's 1973 Academy Award for "The Godfather" on his behalf in an indelible protest of Hollywood's portrayal of Native Americans, has died. She was 75.

Littlefeather's niece, Calina Lawrence, confirmed that she died Sunday, surrounded by loved ones at her Marin County, Calif., home. The cause was breast cancer, the family said.

Littlefeather's appearance at the 1973 Oscars would become one of the award show's most famous moments. Clad in buckskin dress and moccasins, Littlefeather took the stage when presenter Roger Moore read Brando's name as the winner for best actor.

Speaking to the audience, Littlefeather cited Native American stereotypes in film and the protest at Wounded Knee in South Dakota as the reason for Brando's absence. She said Brando wrote "a very long speech" but she was restricted by time to brief remarks.

"I beg at this time that I have not intruded upon this evening and that we will in the future, our hearts and our understandings will meet with love and generosity," Littlefeather said, becoming the first Native American woman to appear onstage at the Oscars.

Littlefeather's appearance was contentious, receiving a mix of applause and boos from the audience. In the years after, she said she endured considerable scorn and abuse for her speech.

"I spoke from my heart," she told The Associated Press days after the Oscars.

In August, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences apologized to Littlefeather for the treatment she received following her appearance. Last month, it held an evening of "conversation, healing and celebration" in her honor.

"The abuse you endured because of this statement was unwarranted and unjustified," the academy's president, David Rubin, wrote in a letter to Littlefeather. "The emotional burden you have lived through and the cost to your own career in our industry are irreparable. For too long the courage you showed has been unacknowledged. For this, we offer both our deepest apologies and our sincere admiration."

Littlefeather responded in a statement: "We Indians are very patient people -- it's only been 50 years!

"We need to keep our sense of humor about this at all times," she added. "It's our method of survival."

Littlefeather was born Marie Cruz on Nov. 14, 1946, in Salinas, Calif. Her father was from the White Mountain Apache and Yaqui tribes and her mother was white. Both were saddle makers.

They separated when Littlefeather was four, after which she was raised largely by her grandparents. She took the name Sacheen Littlefeather after high school.

Sacheen, she said, was what her father had called her; the surname came from a feather she often wore in her hair.

Littlefeather's entry into acting corresponded with her activism. She was part of the Native American occupation of Alcatraz Island in 1969, she said, and began acting with San Francisco's American Conservatory Theater in the early '70s.

Littlefeather met Brando through her neighbor, "Godfather" director Francis Ford Coppola. She knew Brando for about a year before he called her the night before the 1973 ceremony, invited her to his house and asked her to attend in his place.

"I went up there thinking I could make a difference," Littlefeather told People magazine in 1990. "I was very naive. I told people about oppression. They said, 'You're ruining our evening.'"

Littlefeather said some audience members did the so-called "tomahawk chop" and Brando's house was later shot at.





Following the Oscars, her credentials as an actor and activist were questioned in tabloid reports and elsewhere.

Littlefeather said she was "red-listed" from the film industry. She fell out of show business and, in the decades after, worked primarily as an activist for Native Americans.

"I was representing all Indigenous voices out there, because we had never been heard in that way before," Littlefeather said last month at the academy event. "If I had to pay the price of admission, then that was OK, because those doors had to be opened."