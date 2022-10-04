AR Kids Read to pilot tutoring program

AR Kids Read, in collaboration with the Pine Bluff School District and the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff School of Education, has announced the kickoff of a new pilot program to mobilize UAPB teacher candidates in a high-dosage tutoring model at Southwood Elementary School.

"AR Kids Read is excited to expand its support of Pine Bluff students, their families, the district's dedicated teachers and young adults who will become the next generation of educators. This partnership allows us to combine access to (AR Kids Read's) evidence-based curriculum with the energy of highly motivated UAPB teacher-candidates to give at-risk Pine Bluff students the supplemental literacy support they need to reach their grade-level reading goals," said AR Kids Read Executive Director Kathy French.

Currently, 85% of Pine Bluff School District third graders are reading below grade level. This statistic is a critical benchmark because in the early year students are learning to read, but by third grade, a fundamental shift occurs and students are reading to learn. Since illiteracy rates are also correlated with issues of high school drop-out rates, incarceration, public welfare, and community violence, early intervention and support are critical community issues. Young readers grow to become a healthier, more stable workforce and impact a community's capacity for economic growth.

UAPB students who are currently enrolled in the School of Education will serve as tutor-mentors for first thru third-grade students. The students will receive course credit for two eight-week sessions during which they will support four children three days per week.

In total, each elementary student will receive 1½ hours of supplemental literacy skill building and individual reading time each week.

"This collaboration allows our teacher candidates to effectively apply instructional practices in a real-world setting which will ensure that all graduates are 'Day One Ready' when they enter the classroom," reflects Dr. Kimberley Davis, Dean of UAPB's School of Education.

The Pine Bluff School District said it is pleased by this next step in AR Kids Read's longer-range plan to support schools throughout the Pine Bluff community. AR Kids Read helps unleash a child's full reading potential and I am excited about the possibilities this project has to strengthen our entire community.