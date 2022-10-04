Arkansas lawmakers discuss ideas for increasing teacher pay

State lawmakers debated a variety of ideas to increase teacher pay during a committee meeting Monday as a deadline to come up with specific ideas on improving education looms.

No decisions were made during the more than two hours of discussion among lawmakers from the joint Senate and House education committee. They are set to meet again today, and could vote on recommendations on increasing salaries for teachers and school staff. The committee has until Nov. 1 to submit its recommendations to Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

The discussion is part of a monthslong review of public education, known as the adequacy study, which evaluates whether students are receiving equal access to a quality education.

At the center of the discussion is a debate over the state's education funding formula, or matrix, that provides per-pupil funding for school districts.

State legislators often stress the matrix is a "funding" guideline instead of a "spending" guideline, meaning individual school districts have wide discretion in how they spend state funds. Many lawmakers and advocates worry Arkansas' low average pay for teachers has made it difficult for school districts to retain and recruit educators, especially in rural and poor areas.

"This is something that is going to be very important or else we're going to lose educators in this state," said Sen. Colby Fulfer, R-Springdale.

Several lawmakers put forth proposals on increasing salaries for educators and school staff in what committee chair Missy Irvin called a rough draft. Irvin, R-Mountain View, suggested tying teacher pay increases to the Consumer Price Index to match rising inflation. Irvin also suggested increasing the state's Teacher Salary Equalization Fund, which has a statewide target for average teacher salaries set at $51,822.

After pushback from colleagues who saw the proposal as a cost-of-living adjustment, not a raise, Irvin clarified by saying she also supported a plan to increase base salaries from fellow committee chair Rep. Bruce Cozart, R-Hot Springs, who will present his idea today.

Irvin also proposed a new fund for teacher merit pay that she said would give school districts more discretion in how they pay teachers. Subjects in high demand such as physics or math could bring higher pay, Irvin said.

"So if they need to increase the salary for a physics teacher because they can't find a physics teacher, then it gives them that ability to do that," Irvin said. "So they may have to pay that one position more in order to get what they need."

Democratic Sen. Linda Chesterfield, a retired teacher from Little Rock, pushed back on the merit pay plan, saying it could create resentment among teachers.

"As one of those individuals who taught in the social studies, my colleagues who taught advanced math had an average [class] of about 12 kids. Mine was 35," Chesterfield said.

Sen. Joyce Elliott, D-Little Rock, said she supported Hutchinson's plan to raise teacher salaries by $4,000 and increase teachers' annual salaries to a minimum of $46,000. Elliott also suggested the state give bonuses to teachers who did not receive one during the pandemic.

The adequacy report and the committee's recommendations have become a point of discussion as the Republican-controlled Arkansas Legislature declined to take up the issue during the special session in August.

Instead, most GOP lawmakers said it was best to let the adequacy review process take its course and then consider legislation to increase teacher pay when the Legislature is back in session in January. Democrats and some Republicans argued for passing legislation to increase teacher pay in August, saying the General Assembly did not need to wait for the adequacy study.

Rep. Stephen Meeks, R-Greenbrier, said no matter what the committee ultimately recommends, it "will not be the final gospel."

"What actually gets implemented will be the decision of the [94th] General Assembly," Meeks said. "So even after we make a decision, that is not the end of the discussion. Nothing is written in stone until legislation is passed in January."