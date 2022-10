Blytheville, 1943: Pvt. Andrew Olender was stationed at the Army airfield training for combat when he used a postage-free USO-provided postcard to write home to Ohio. "Saw the new B-29, the largest bombers that recently bombed Japan yesterday. Sure are big — 28 feet high and the wing spread is 144 ft." Olender was 33 at the time. He died in 1975 at age 64 in Ohio.

Arkansas Postcard Past, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203