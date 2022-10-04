Bentonville planners to discuss rezoning for area along East Central that has drawn opposition

BENTONVILLE -- The city Planning Commission at its meeting today is expected to consider a rezoning that could lead to more retail, office and housing units, a proposal that has drawn some opposition from residents.

The meeting starts at 5 p.m. in the City Council chambers.

Applicants Dalton and Linda Lott are seeking a rezoning to planned unit development for 7.46 acres at the intersection of East Central Avenue and East Battlefield Boulevard, according to planning documents. The area is now zoned agriculture and residential office, according to planning documents.

Proposed is a development that would consist of about 15,000 square feet of retail space, 30,000 square feet of office space and 545 multifamily housing units. Approximately 900 surface parking spaces will be provided, according to planning documents.

The primary purpose of a planned unit development is to propose a commercial, industrial or residential mixed-use development that is innovative but does not strictly comply with the provisions of the zone in which the property is located and cannot be achieved through traditional zoning. The intent of the planned unit development district is to promote high-quality developments while allowing greater flexibility in the design, according to planning documents.

The future land use plan depicts the property as high-density residential and residential estate. The applicants request a change to mixed-use commercial, which specifically allows for and encourages planned unit developments. These areas typically include uses that provide goods and services to nearby residents. Local retail, day-to-day services and small offices are appropriate in these areas. Vertical mixed-use developments are encouraged in mixed-use commercial areas, with upper floors including offices, services or residential uses, according to planning documents.

Several nearby residents have expressed concern about the project. Their letters were included in the meeting agenda packet.

"I am a resident in Pleasant View Estates, and I am very disturbed and upset to learn about a high-rise apartment complex coming in on the corner of E. Central and Battlefield Road," Holly Hall wrote.

"There is absolutely not enough room in that area, not to mention traffic on that intersection and possible flooding from the apartments. I don't believe this area has the ability to handle that many apartments with all the cable/internet, traffic and utility infrastructures."



