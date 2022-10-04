COLUMNIST: Absurd gun laws put us all at risk

It should come as no surprise that Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney's executive order banning guns and other deadly weapons at city recreation centers and playgrounds did nothing to prevent a 14-year-old boy from getting murdered last week after a football scrimmage outside Roxborough High School.

While Kenney's executive order--announced hours before the shooting--was well intended, it underscores the meager gun safety tools public officials have in a country (and state) that has been hijacked by the gun lobby and a perverted interpretation of the Second Amendment.

As a result, Philadelphians are left defenseless by Pennsylvania's absurd pre-emption law that prevents local governments from implementing their own gun safety measures.

At the federal level, mostly Republican lawmakers have refused for decades to implement basic gun safety measures, while conservatives on the Supreme Court have placed gun rights above human life.

Children have been shot in barbershops, on porch stoops, and in their bedrooms in Philadelphia this year.

Philadelphia has tried numerous times to pass gun safety measures, only to be stopped by the state. Most recently, the city filed a lawsuit challenging the state's firearm preemption statutes, which say a local municipality cannot enact its own gun laws.

But in May, a Pennsylvania appeals court rejected the lawsuit. The majority Republican court panel voted 3-2 along party lines.

Despite the rise in gun violence, roadblocks are everywhere when it comes to gun safety. More than 40 other states have pre-emption laws similar to Pennsylvania.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has paved the way for the return to frontier lawlessness when it comes to guns. In June, the court struck down a New York law that had been in place for more than 100 years that placed strict limits on carrying guns in public. The 6-3 ruling by the conservative majority was expected to spark legal challenges in other states and give Americans broad rights to carry guns virtually anywhere.