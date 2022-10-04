Watson Chapel plans public report

Watson Chapel School District will hold an Annual Report to the Public in the board room of the administration building at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 10. The regular monthly board meeting will follow at 6 p.m., according to a news release.

UAPB alumni group sets Meet & Greet

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff/AM&N National Alumni Association will host an Alumni Meet & Greet from 3-6 p.m. Friday at the Pine Bluff Convention Center.

This event is free and open to alums and friends. Participants are invited to network, fellowship and enjoy refreshments. UAPB is celebrating homecoming through Saturday, according to a news release.

Details: (870) 536-2309 or admin@uapbalumni.org or www.uapbalumni.org.