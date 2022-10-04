Countywide burn ban now in effect in Benton County; outdoor cooking, grilling still OK

BENTONVILLE -- Benton County Judge Barry Moehring on Monday issued a countywide burn ban.

The court-ordered ban on open burning will continue until conditions improve as determined by the county in cooperation with local fire officials. The ban on open burning does not include outdoor cooking or grilling, but county officials urge residents to use extreme caution when doing so, according to a news release.

The county had less than 1 inch of precipitation in September, most of that falling during the first two days of the month, according to the National Weather Service in Tulsa, Okla.

Most other counties in western Arkansas, and some in east Arkansas, also have issued burn bans, according to a state website.



