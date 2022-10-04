Crashes leave 3 dead in state over weekend

Three men died in highway crashes in Arkansas over the weekend , according to preliminary reports from the Arkansas State Police.

Jerry Smith, 69, of Lewisville died after troopers say the 2007 Harley-Davidson he was riding missed a curve and rode off Arkansas 160 in Columbia County.

Smith crashed at 4:40 p.m. Saturday, the report said.

Also Saturday, just before 10 p.m., a pedestrian from Houston, Texas, was fatally struck on Interstate 49 in Benton County.

Jose Efrain, 29, attempted to run across lanes of traffic while traveling south near exit 85 and was struck by a 2012 Honda Pilot, troopers reported. According to the report, no one in the Honda was injured in the incident.

Troopers at the scenes of both wrecks reported that the weather conditions were clear and the roads were dry.

Another motorcyclist was killed Sunday afternoon in Newton County, troopers said.

Clifton Caughron, 71, of Yukon, Okla., was heading north on Arkansas 7 when the 2011 Harley-Davidson he was riding crashed into a trailer being pulled by a 2000 Nissan heading south, according to the report. At the time of the incident, troopers reported that the roads were dry and it was cloudy.