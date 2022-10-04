Marriage Licenses

Mario Borgelin, 23, of North Little Rock and Celia Hernandez-Rodriguez, 25, of Sherwood.

Danielle Barney, 26, and Tavarus McIntosh, 30, both of Maumelle.

Alastair McCabe, 25, and Michael Dowell, 24, both of Little Rock.

Devonte Bankhead, 29, of Little Rock and Selenthia Smith, 30, of Sherwood.

Tiernan Pierce, 22, and Hannah Dyson, 24, both of Beebe.

Kathleen Ransdell, 44, and Mark Todd, 47, both of Little Rock.

Tyrese Mitchell, 22, and R'Riell Shavers, 22, both of North Little Rock.

Juan Doniz Martinez, 31, and Gabrielle Hunt, 20, both of Little Rock.

James Whitaker, 53, and Jessica Hubble, 33, both of Jacksonville.

Elfina Neal, 53, and Joseph Tanner, 57, both of Jacksonville.

Brent Torrence, 22, of Stephens and Donteshia Mixon, 21, of Magnolia.

Scott Cohen, 57, of North Little Rock and Melissa Long, 56, of Sherwood.

Melissa Reitz, 40, of North Little Rock and Jack Sheilds, 26, of Little Rock.

Malcome Sherman, 29, and Brandi Blue, 25, both of North Little Rock.

Jocelyn Wildhack, 29, and Grant Wright, 32, both of Little Rock.

Jordan Hanberry, 31, and Courtney Hunter, 27, both of Little Rock.

Kennedy Cotton, 25, and Kristin Hill, 25, both of North Little Rock.

Matthew Gentry, 26, and Alexandra Vindiola, 26, both of Little Rock.

Brandon Hadley, 41, and Jennfier Corriveau, 46, both of Maumelle.

Isabelle Martniez, 23, of Bixby, Okla., and Jack Stockton, 23, of North Little Rock.

Amber O'Tey, 42, and Nakei Haynes, 43, both of Scott.

Divorces

FILED

22-3478. Maragret Latulippe v. Alex Latulippe.

22-3481. William Allison v. Rachel Allison.

22-3482. Randal Berry v. Laneca Berry.

22-3488. Gregory Spradlin v. Robyn Friday.

22-3489. Marianne Lotito v. James Cripps.

22-3496. Tracy Bunting v. Anderia Williams-Bunting.

22-3499. Edward Gaines v. Terri Gaines.

GRANTED

21-2305. Ashley Lanpher v. Erik Brooks.

22-2946. Ciantique Davenport v. Edward Davenport.

22-3155. Nelson Romero v. Claudia Moreno De Romero.