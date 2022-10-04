Goodwill Industries of Arkansas receives $749,973 federal grant to help fund program teaching former inmates job and life skills

Goodwill Industries of Arkansas has been awarded a Second Chance Act Community-based Reentry Program Grant to support the nonprofit's expanding Reentry Services program to help former inmates.

The grant, which took effect Monday, will help fund Goodwill Industries of Arkansas' Transitional Employment Opportunity program and will total $749,973 over a three-year period. The program is expanding to 20 communities across the state. The grant will help the program serve an estimated 900 people.

The U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Justice Programs and Bureau of Justice Assistance selected 22 organizations nationally. Goodwill Industries of Arkansas was the only one selected in Arkansas, according to officials.

Goodwill Industries of Arkansas established a reentry program in 2009 to provide job and life skills training to men and women reentering the community after incarceration.

More information on Goodwill Industries of Arkansas' Reentry Services is available at GoodwillAR.org/reentry.