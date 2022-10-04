Heroes in scrubs

M*A*S*H visited northern Pulaski County last week. And we mean the serious episodes, nothing funny.

Nothing funny at all.

Word came through the newsroom last Wednesday morning that there was an active shooter at CHI St. Vincent North in Sherwood. Something about shots fired, suspect still at large, police and SWAT all over the place. We watched from a distance as the newsroom types on the other side of the building started jumping. The best the opinion section can do in those situations is just stay out of the way.

But we did imagine some of the things that were confirmed later: Folks hiding behind locked doors. Police clearing rooms one-by-one. People getting out of the hospital as best they could, and only when the opportunity presented itself. It's all a part of the run/hide/fight training that so many go through. And after the shooter was arrested, a lot of people interviewed at St. Vincent said the usual things. And it's terrible to say that these kinds of things are all-too-usual in America.

But something we never imagined: What to do if you're a surgeon/nurse/anesthesiologist during an active shooter situation? What if there's somebody on the table, opened up, and you can't just leave?

What happens then?

The paper reports that while the rest of the hospital was being evacuated, surgeries were already underway in CHI St. Vincent. So the health-care types barricaded themselves as tight as they could. And continued the operation(s).

"We did have multiple surgeries, complex, difficult surgeries, that continued on as the incident was unfolding because they weren't at a time in the surgery where they could stop, and the staff and the surgeons made that decision in the best interest of the patient to continue," said Chad Aduddell, CHI St. Vincent CEO.

If anyone still questions the placement of health-care workers alongside police officers and firefighters as true front-line heroes--even after the last two years, even after covid--let them talk to the families of those patients on operating tables as calls went out across the hospital intercom of an active shooter. ("This is not a drill.")

Here's to healing and justice for the victim's family, and here's to those front-line heroes in scrubs at doctor's offices, clinics and hospitals everywhere, and right now especially, in Sherwood, Ark.