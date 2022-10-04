Hogs deal with share of injuries

FAYETTEVILLE -- Quarterback KJ Jefferson's status is the most noteworthy, but he is not the only injured Razorback this week as the University of Arkansas (3-2, 1-2 SEC) prepares for Saturday's 11 a.m. game at No. 23 Mississippi State (4-1, 1-1).

Jefferson will be on a day-to-day evaluation this week, which seems much the same status as defensive back Myles Slusher, receiver Warren Thompson and defensive end Jashaud Stewart.

Slusher started last week but looked slowed while allowing a 47-yard touchdown on an inside slant in the first quarter. Coach Sam Pittman said a calf injury has made the junior questionable for Saturday's game.

Thompson did not play Saturday with an undisclosed injury.

Stewart has not played since Week 2 against South Carolina, and his injury has also not been disclosed.

Rise of Ketron

Ketron Jackson's role in the Arkansas offense appears on the rise after the true sophomore has turned in big plays three games in a row.

Jackson made a start last week and had four receptions for a team-high 48 yards, including a 5-yard touchdown grab with 21 seconds left in the first half.

The Royse City, Texas, native opened the scoring the previous game against Texas A&M with his 32-yard jaunt on a tunnel screen. The game before that, Jackson had a career-long 64-yard deep-ball reception down the right sideline to the Missouri State 1 late in the first quarter.

Coach Sam Pittman called the 6-2, 203-pounder one of the most improved players on the team.

"I mean, he's always been a good player, but he seems to be coming into his own," Pittman said. "Catching hard passes, getting open more. He's always been a great blocker, a hard effort guy. I think he's one of the most improved guys on our team."

No baby

Sam Pittman said he sent a select few plays into the conference office following the Alabama game, including a clip of a game-changing play early in the fourth quarter.

Pittman was asked specifically if he sent in a clip of quarterback Jalen Milroe's 77-yard scramble on a third-and-15 play on which Arkansas defensive end Jordan Domineck appeared to have his face mask yanked by offensive tackle Tyler Steen. The Tide scored a touchdown a couple of plays later to extend their lead to 35-23 rather than face a third and 25 from its own 10.

Pittman confirmed he sent in that play.

"Now I'm not a little baby about it either," Pittman said. "I know what we're going to get back from the league as well. So if I don't think we can win, I don't send in 20.

"You're not really winning anyway. You're just getting a 'Yeah, you were right' or a 'No, you were wrong' type of deal. We always send somewhere probably between three and seven a week. And they're good enough to look at it, review and send us a voice over what their thoughts were on it."

Knox semifinalist

Arkansas tight end Trey Knox is among 73 FBS semifinalists for the 33rd annual Campbell Trophy, referred to as the "Academic Heisman," the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame announced Monday.

The trophy recognizes players who best combine academic success, football performance and leadership.

Knox, a senior from Murfreesboro, Tenn., has 12 receptions for 154 yards and 2 touchdowns. He has been on the SEC's academic honor roll multiple times.

Missouri slot receiver Barrett Banister, a sixth-year senior from Fayetteville, is also a semifinalist. Banister, who has 14 catches for 132 yards, earned a communications degree and will complete a master's degree in sports management in December.

Among 13 Division II semifinalists are Harding defensive back Grant Fitzhugh, Ouachita Baptist offensive lineman Peyton Stafford and Southern Arkansas kicker Austin Wilkerson.

Bells will ring

The Razorbacks are likely to practice with piped-in bell ringing noise this week, Coach Sam Pittman said, to prepare for the game-day atmosphere in Starkville, Miss.

"Well, that's probably the plan," Pittman said. "You know, we're only going to do it in team settings today. We're going to cut them some slack during 7 on 7. Team settings we certainly will."

Though the SEC has a rule against artificial noise makers in stadiums, Mississippi State fans are allowed to ring cow bells at Davis Wade Stadium in between plays. The ringing is supposed to stop when the center and quarterback approach the ball.

"I talked to some people that have played them and they said it is louder than loud in pre-game," Pittman said. "Then their fans have certainly abided, or whatever word you want to use, by the rule once the center is approaching, or the quarterback is underneath the center. Then they can't do it any more.

"They said they didn't, so ... I think it's a penalty if they do."

Tube talk

The Razorbacks' road game at BYU on Oct. 15 will kick off at 2:30 p.m. Central and will air on either ABC or ESPN. The networks will use the six-day selection window to determine the broadcast assignment. The other game in consideration in that window is Oklahoma State at TCU.

Arkansas and No. 16 BYU (4-1), which plays as an independent, will meet for the first time. The Cougars will end a 12-year run as an independent July 1 when they join the Big 12 along with Cincinnati, Central Florida and Houston.

Thought about it

Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman said he came close to giving holder Reid Bauer a shot at another touchdown pass against Alabama on a field goal.

After the Razorbacks recovered an onside kickoff and drove to the Alabama 4, Pittman said he was set to call a fake on fourth and goal with his field goal unit on the field.

"I called a fake down there ... [but] the look wasn't there," Pittman said. "So we went ahead and kicked it."

Cam Little hit a 22-yard field goal to pull the Razorbacks within 28-17 with 6:09 left in the third quarter.

Bauer had a 32-yard touchdown pass to tight end Blake Kern at Alabama in the second half last season, when the Tide held on to win 42-35.

Top players

Arkansas just faced one SEC Player of the Week and will take on another Saturday.

Alabama tailback Jahmyr Gibbs was named SEC Offensive Player of the Week after rushing for a career-high 206 yards and 2 touchdowns on 18 carries in a 49-26 win over the Razorbacks. His two touchdown runs covered 72 and 76 yards in the fourth quarter, accounting for 72% of his rushing total.

Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes was named defensive player of the week after he had two interceptions, including a 33-yard return for a touchdown, in the Bulldogs' 42-24 victory over Texas A&M.

Forbes broke the Bulldogs' record with his fourth interception return for a touchdown. The junior's 11 interceptions since 2020 lead all FBS players.