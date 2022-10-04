Hot Springs parolee arrested after police find 1.25 pounds of meth in car

A routine traffic stop early Saturday in Hot Springs ended with the arrest of the front-seat passenger who was allegedly in possession of 1.25 pounds of meth.

Cedric Armond Mitchell, 35, a parolee who lists an Akers Road address, was taken into custody shortly after 12:30 a.m. and charged with possession of meth with purpose to deliver, a felony punishable by up to 30 years in prison.

The driver, identified as Teri Lee Patton, 39, a parolee who lists a Mason Street address, was also arrested on a felony count of possession of a controlled substance, hydrocodone, punishable by up to six years in prison.

Patton was later released on $2,500 and is set to appear on Oct. 13 in Garland County District Court. Mitchell was being held on a zero bond and was set to appear Monday in district court.

According to court records, Mitchell was convicted in Garland County on Feb. 2, 2021, of possession of meth and possession of cocaine, both with purpose to deliver, and sentenced to five years in prison, but was later paroled. Patton was convicted on Dec. 13, 2017, in Fort Smith for delivery of meth and delivery of morphine and sentenced to eight years in prison, but later paroled.

According to the probable cause affidavit on Saturday's arrests, shortly after midnight, Hot Springs police Officer 1st Class William Stockwell observed a white 2009 Pontiac G8 traveling in the area of Third Street and Woodlawn Avenue and a computer check of the license reportedly showed the vehicle had no insurance.

He stopped the car in the 200 block of Woodlawn and made contact with the driver, Patton, who stated she did have insurance. She said she had paid the vehicle owner last month for the insurance and then called him on her phone to get him to send a photo of the insurance information. After five minutes went by and the man had still not sent the information, Patton stated the man "probably lied to her" and didn't buy the insurance.

A check of Patton's driver's license showed it was suspended and that she was a parolee with an active search waiver on file. Stockwell then questioned the passenger, identified as Mitchell, and a computer check showed he was also a parolee with a search waiver on file.

Stockwell had Mitchell get out and searched him and allegedly found a large bag containing 455.1 grams of what later tested positive for meth in one jacket pocket and a smaller bag containing 114 grams of meth in his other jacket pocket. The total amount was 569.1 grams, or over 1.25 pounds of meth, which Mitchell reportedly admitted belonged to him, noting, "It is what it is," when questioned after being read his rights.

In searching a small backpack on the driver's floorboard, Stockwell found a hydrocodone pill, 0.4 grams. Patton was arrested at that point and asked if she could have her "purse" which she indicated was the bag where the pill was found.